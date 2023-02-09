The steps we have taken to reduce food waste and single-use plastics from our waste stream here in Vermont appear to be working. We should feel proud about that.
New research on Act 148 (food scraps) and Act 69 (single-use plastics) does show there is room for improvement, however.
Since coming into effect on July 1, 2020, most Vermonters seem to support the laws. But the research, done by fact finders at the University of Vermont, reveal some residents remain confused about composting rules, and frustrated with the state’s inability to compost biodegradable containers and tableware.
“Vermont was the first state in the country to legally require residents and businesses to divert food scraps from their trash,” said lead researcher Emily Belarmino of the University of Vermont in a news release this week. “These new findings will help policymakers here, and in other states, looking to learn from our experience.”
Two research reports were released this week: “Impact of Vermont’s Food Waste Ban on Residents and Food Businesses.” The research is based on two key sources of data: a 2022 consumer survey in the annual statewide Vermonter poll completed by nearly 800 residents, and a 2021-22 business survey of nearly 100 food service and food retail professionals.
According to the key findings on the food waste law’s impacts:
— Most Vermonters (85%) are composting, and 61% report feeling a “moral obligation” to keep food scraps out of landfills.
— Residential food-scrap separation increased 48% with backyard composting as the leading method.
— Over a quarter of Vermonters (26%) are confused about the rules of the food-waste ban, and one-fifth of households that compost (20%) characterize it as hard or very hard.
— Businesses’ support is high, but restaurants report more negative impacts on costs and revenues than food retailers.
— Ongoing challenges: access to composting facilities in apartments and condos, winter composting and general composting education.
The second report looks at single-use plastics. The key findings there:
— Vermonters now bring home six fewer plastic bags per week on average.
— Businesses say charging for paper bags is the law’s most challenging requirement.
— Businesses identify Vermont’s inability to compost biodegradable takeout meal containers and tableware as a source of frustration.
— Most Vermonters (66%) say the environmental benefits of the plastic bag ban outweigh the economics costs.
— Restaurants and other food service businesses reported more negative impacts than food retailers.
“This research shows that businesses and consumers have been surprisingly supportive of these laws — given the occasionally fierce debates early on — even as new costs have been introduced,” said Belarmino, a researcher from the Gund Institute for Environment and UVM’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. “That said, people still need more education about the law and composting, in general. And food businesses want help identifying low-cost alternatives to single-use plastics that are accepted by local recycling and/or composting facilities.”
Americans produce a pound of food waste daily — with significant adverse environmental impacts, according to past UVM research. Food waste is among the largest categories of material in landfills in the U.S. and Vermont, generating methane as it breaks down. Landfills are the third largest source of U.S. methane emissions (17%), after petroleum production and livestock farming.
Plastics make up nearly one-fifth of products in U.S. landfills — one-eighth in Vermont’s municipal landfill — and contribute to harmful environmental impacts, including the pollution of soils, freshwater, and marine ecosystems with microplastics.
In another notable shift, 2022 proved to be a busy year at Community Harvest of Central Vermont, which this week reported it had gleaned 86,854 pounds from local farms and growers.
“The food we recover and donate reaches about 10,469 individuals in Washington County each year through our partnerships with 36 local recipient organizations,” CHCV reported. In all, it donated 128,758 pounds of food in 2022 to 21,971 hungry Vermonters in need.
The nonprofit is part of the Vermont Gleaning Collective. In 2022, the organization reported it gave collective members 6,206 pounds of food and received 36,257 additional pounds from them. Through the VGC partnerships, CHCV’s donations in 2022 reached an additional 11,500 food insecure Vermonters.
Despite some lingering confusion after the first year, Vermont has, once again, proven itself a leader in the nation. This time, it is reducing waste, helping the environment and supporting our neighbors in need. Let’s keep that good work going.
