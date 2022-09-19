This is what Hearst Connecticut Media had to say recently on the welcome fight over gun laws there:
When the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a New York state gun law earlier this year, Connecticut officials were quick to assure state residents of its limited scope. It’s true that Connecticut has some of the tightest gun laws in the nation, but the specifics of the New York law, which had to do with carrying firearms outside the home, were not applicable here.
What should have been clear, however, was that the High Court’s actions would not be the end of the story.
As with the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, which protected a federal right to abortion, advocates for change have no plans to stop. Even as Connecticut law protects a woman’s rights to bodily autonomy, a push is on for a national abortion ban. The fight will continue.
In three months, Connecticut will mark a decade since the worst crime in state history. The killings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown led to a wholesale change in state gun laws, with the banning of high-capacity magazines, institution of universal background checks and an end to sales of AR-15-style rifles of the type used in Sandy Hook.
Since then, the Democratic-led General Assembly and a pair of Democratic governors have shown no interest in revisiting those laws. But challenges have arisen through the court system, and the increasingly conservative bent of the nation’s highest court shows this is not a threat to be taken lightly. There’s no telling where this could go, and just because Connecticut residents appear to support the laws does not mean they will necessarily stand.
Opponents of Connecticut gun laws were embarrassed when it was revealed that their lead plaintiff, who was recruited by the out-of-state National Association for Gun Rights in order to have standing to sue, was not, as initially described, a gun owner, nor does she aspire to be. How this error was made is unclear, but the suit was refiled using a different state resident as a plaintiff. One of the original lawyers on the case has also dropped out.
But it shouldn’t be assumed that such a comedy of errors will have a lasting impact. The New York outcome shows that Connecticut will have to fight to protect its laws.
To their credit, state leaders have promised to do just that. Led by Gov. Ned Lamont and Attorney General William Tong, Connecticut officials say they welcome the opportunity to defend the state’s strict gun laws, which they believe protect rights guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution will also promising a measure of safety to state residents.
It’s telling that people who spend so much time talking about states’ rights in other contexts have little to say here. A state like Connecticut wants to have strict gun laws, and is being challenged in court on that issue. It would seem a good opportunity for those who favor states’ rights over the federal government to take a stand on Connecticut’s side. That has yet to transpire.
So it will be up to Connecticut. Our case is strong, and the benefits to the public are clear. This is a fight we should welcome.
