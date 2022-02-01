We would argue that a year ago, the world was in a much more volatile place.
Others would argue that not much has changed in a year's time.
Across Vermont, we are seeing what we believe is a positive shift toward holding state and local law enforcement accountable. And, for the most part, the various agencies seem to be pivoting to the public's concerns.
While there are defenders of both “defund the police” and the “thin blue line,” the discussion during the past 12 or more months has felt more productive and less accusatory from all sides.
There are still issues — many of them centering on the public's right to know, among them — that remain topics of consternation.
Citizens wish they could have full-on trust in law enforcement, but many don't. And that often has to do with high-profile cases of police officers acting inappropriately. One of Vermont's most notable moments last year was when three Vermont state troopers were caught making falsified vaccination cards, presumably with the intent to sell them.
Last week, the Vermont Department of Public Safety and the State Police Advisory Commission released their third summary of internal investigations involving members of the Vermont State Police.
“The release of these detailed synopses began in January 2021 and is designed to provide greater transparency, public awareness, and oversight to the activities of the Vermont State Police, while balancing rules regarding internal investigations and the need to have internal investigations completed before public dissemination, according to the release.
There are 11 matters that came before SPAC between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30.
“The report shows that of the 11 cases, seven came to the attention of supervisors due to internal reporting by members of the state police, and four matters arose as the result of concerns raised by community members,” the release states.
In summary:
— A trooper posted comments in support of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. The officer resigned.
— A trooper was not truthful during the course of an internal investigation. The officer resigned.
— Troopers engaged in a vehicle pursuit that violated VSP policy. Troopers were counseled.
— A trooper violated policy in a traffic stop. The trooper was disciplined.
— A trooper used excessive force. (Investigation pending outcome of criminal investigation.) A second trooper was accused of excessive force. The investigation showed no policies were violated.
— Troopers were discourteous to members of the public. (Finding: Without merit)
— Another trooper was also accused of being discourteous. The trooper retired before the conclusion of the investigation.
— A trooper violated safety protocols when flying a drone. Trooper was disciplined.
— A trooper violated policy related to use of computers. The trooper was reprimanded.
— A trooper was accused of not responding to a call for service. No policy was violated.
Synopses in the report do not include identifying information about the troopers involved.
We appreciate the oversight, and the accountability.
SPAC was created by statute in 1979 and is comprised of seven members appointed by the governor with the advice and consent of the state Senate. SPAC provides oversight and advises the Commissioner of Public Safety in overall responsibilities for the management, supervision and control of the Vermont State Police.
In addition, SPAC is statutorily empowered to provide advice and counsel to the Commissioner of Public Safety to ensure appropriate action is taken with respect to allegations of misconduct by Vermont State Police officers.
Do we wish there were more transparency? Yes.
Do we wish these incidents never occurred? Definitely.
Review and advise those who protect and serve. A checks and balances is what we need if we are ever going to properly heal from the far too many abuses of power.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.