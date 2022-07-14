Since the last election cycle for candidates seeking to be state’s attorney across Vermont, there has been renewed concern over issues surrounding criminal justice and racial justice, as well as bold discussions about restorative justice, youthful offender status, and much more.
Some state’s attorneys in Vermont have found themselves in the center of these debates, willingly and unwillingly. And many of these issues have spilled over into proposed legislation and public outcry for more reform, stricter laws, and more accountability.
It is a tough time to want to be a prosecutor. There are more cases than ever to take up; and some of the outcomes — often plea deals — get hyped in their criticism. It can be a thankless job, with all eyes on them. This year, there is an interesting crop of candidates. The American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont polled the candidates, and this week posted the results ahead of the Aug. 9 primary. (Absentee ballot voting actually started in late June.)
The survey — Your Vote, Your Prosecutor — asked relevant, timely questions. Among them:
— Will your office adopt an office-wide policy to not request monetary bail?
— Will you track and publish data on your office’s charging decisions, diversion recommendations, bail recommendations, plea offers, and sentencing recommendations by race/ethnicity, gender, age, and public defense eligibility to identify and address racial, gender, and class disparities in your office’s prosecutions?
— Will you direct your prosecutors to seek probation on terms of one year or less for misdemeanors and the minimum required probation terms for felonies unless there is compelling reason for a longer term?
— Do you support the opening of overdose prevention sites or the use of mobile overdose prevention services in Vermont?
— Will you ensure people are not excluded from diversion programs because of their criminal history, mental illness, drug use, or lack of funds to pay for diversion program fees?
— Will you decline to prosecute children for typical childhood behavior … or other low-level infractions committed in school or the community that do not result in serious physical harm, and instead reject the case or refer them to restorative justice processes?
— Will you … require all prosecutors in your office to reject new cases and search warrant requests from police officers with histories of dishonesty, racism, or bias?
Interestingly, not all of the candidates felt compelled to answer questions about their positions on criminal justice issues, including police misconduct, the opioid crisis, and racial disparities in our criminal legal system.
There are contested primaries in Chittenden, Washington, and Addison counties. Out of 17 candidates currently running for state’s attorney, seven responded to the voter survey: Sarah George (Chittenden County); Michelle Donnelly (Washington County); Eva Vekos and Tim Lueders-Dumont (Addison County); John Lavoie and Zach Weight (Franklin County); and Todd Shove (Lamoille County).
The remaining candidates refused invitations to respond over a three-week period.
In a news release, ACLU General Counsel Jay Diaz stated, “Vermont’s elected prosecutors have tremendous power in our criminal legal system and in criminal justice policymaking, but they often operate with little transparency. The refusal of 10 state’s attorney candidates to respond to a voter survey on the important justice issues of our time is both telling and concerning. Vermont voters overwhelmingly support criminal justice reform and oppose policies that contribute to mass incarceration. They deserve candidates who will advance smart justice reforms in line with Vermonters’ clearly stated values.”
The release notes that Vermonters have previously voiced strong support for criminal justice reform and opposition to mass incarceration. A recent poll showed that 84% of Vermont voters support decriminalizing low-level drug possession, with strong majorities also supporting a public health response to drug use instead of criminalization, it states. In a November poll, more than 70% of Vermonters polled said a better way to prevent crime is to provide greater access to mental health treatment, drug treatment, and other rehabilitative programs as opposed to sending people to prison. More than 60% — and four in five Democrats — said they would be more likely to vote for candidates who supported police reform, the release states.
A 2020 poll by UVM’s Center for Rural Studies found nearly four in five Vermonters support a reduction in the number of people incarcerated in Vermont through investments in community-based alternatives.
Vermonters need answers on these issues — not avoidance. The system only changes with vision, policies and measured outcomes. And, by the way, accountability.
The state’s attorney candidate survey can be viewed at https://www.acluvt.org/en/news/which-policies-will-your-states-attorney-support
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.