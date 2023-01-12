Social media is taking a toll. Recent lawsuits filed by states, as well as groups and individuals, allege that several platforms have contributed to a significant rise in the number of teens suffering severe mental health disorders. Published reports point to an increase in cases of self-harm, suicide, suicidal ideation, attempted suicide, anorexia, bulimia and binge eating.
Thousands of parents are in the early stages of filing lawsuits against Meta Platforms Inc., the company behind giant social media platforms Instagram and Facebook. These lawsuits allege social media companies have long known about the negative effects its algorithm has on children and teens.
Don’t forget, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen revealed internal studies in 2021 showing the company knew Instagram negatively affected teenagers by harming their body images and worsening eating disorders and suicidal thoughts. She alleged the platform prioritized profits over safety and hid its research from investors and the public.
Some of the lawsuits allege social media has leveraged their algorithms to exploit the psychological and neurological vulnerabilities of children and teens — particularly girls — for their own gain. The platforms aim to keep users engaged through activities most people are familiar with, such as infinite scrolls, likes, comments and push notifications.
You don’t need to be a social scientist to see that social media tends to promote feelings of inadequacy about life or appearance.
“Playing on these insecurities is what social media companies are built on. They want users to engage with their platforms as frequently as possible for as long as possible. In turn, this user attention is then sold to advertisers for revenue,” one study notes.
That is tantamount to exploitation. It feels akin to the tobacco, oil, gun, opioid and vaping industries. That’s because it is. These companies need to be accountable. According to The Associated Press, the biggest U.S. social media companies are now facing lawsuits brought by public entities that seek to hold them accountable for a huge societal problem — in their case, the mental health crisis among youth.
Last week, Seattle Public Schools sued the tech giants behind TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Snapchat, alleging they have created a public nuisance by targeting their products to children. The Kent School District south of Seattle followed suit.
According to AP, the districts blame the companies for worsening mental health and behavioral disorders including anxiety, depression, disordered eating and cyberbullying; making it more difficult to educate students; and forcing schools to take steps such as hiring additional mental health professionals, developing lesson plans about the effects of social media and providing additional training to teachers.
“Our students — and young people everywhere — face unprecedented learning and life struggles that are amplified by the negative impacts of increased screen time, unfiltered content, and potentially addictive properties of social media,” Seattle Superintendent Brent Jones wrote in an emailed statement to the AP. “We are confident and hopeful that this lawsuit is a significant step toward reversing this trend for our students.”
According to published report, the U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments next month over the extent to which federal law protects the tech industry from such claims when social media algorithms push potentially harmful content.
Legal scholars say even if the high court were to clear the way for lawsuits like Seattle’s, the district has a daunting challenge in proving the industry’s liability. And the tech industry insists there are many ways social media’s effects on teen mental health differ from, say, big pharma’s role in pushing opioid addiction, the AP writes.
“The underlying argument is that the tech industry is to blame for the emotional state of teenagers, because they made recommendations on content that has caused emotional harm,” said Carl Szabo, vice president and general counsel of the tech industry trade association NetChoice.
There are protections already in place for social media companies. Federal law — Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 — helps protect online companies from liability arising from what third-party users post on their platforms. But the lawsuits argue the provision, which predates all the social media platforms, does not protect the tech giants’ behavior in this case, where their own algorithms promote harmful content.
“The complaint focuses on only how social media harms kids, and there might be evidence of that,” said Eric Goldman, a professor at Santa Clara University School of Law in Silicon Valley. “But there’s also a lot of evidence that social media benefits teenagers and other kids. What we don’t know is what the distress rate would look like without social media. It’s possible the distress rate would be higher, not lower.”
