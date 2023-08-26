Apparently, unless you are a Republican running for president of the United States, you understand that humans are having a profound impact on the planet.

We will start with the politics part. The eight Republican presidential candidates on the debate stage in Wisconsin on Wednesday evening said they did not believe human behavior is causing climate change. According to The Associated Press report on the debate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shut down the question and attacked the “corporate media.” Echoing the words of former President Donald Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy called climate change “a hoax” and a “wet blanket on our economy.” Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., insisted that more serious environmental threats are coming from China, India and Africa. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley was the only candidate who acknowledged climate change “is real.”

