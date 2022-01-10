On Monday, schools around the state were closed due to the uptick in COVID positive cases. Several schools also have reported a staffing shortage coupled with the inability to maintain a pool of substitutes has also been a contributing reason.
On Saturday, the Vermont-NEA issued a statement condemning the Scott administration on its decision to abandon contact tracing and surveillance testing.
“The secretary of education decided to commemorate one of the most chaotic weeks ever in Vermont schools by yet another Friday night announcement of yet another abrupt COVID policy shift,” the NEA-VT board of directors said in their statement. “Yesterday’s announcement that schools must stop contact tracing and surveillance testing — with a promise of more guidance next week — is a demoralizing blow to the thousands of Vermonters who work in our schools, who attend our schools, and are parents of students in our schools.”
It goes on, “In one week, we saw the cumulative effect of inconsistent, ever-changing, and confusing guidance as schools struggle to keep ahead of a virus that doesn’t wait for a response. Schools closed. Parents struggled. Educators were flat out exhausted — and vulnerable in the face of rapidly rising case counts.”
The board maintains that contact tracing and surveillance testing were meant to give local administrators the information they needed to make sound decisions on how safe their schools were.
But clearly school administrators are not feeling safe.
Brigid Nease, the superintendent for the Harwood Unified Union School District, issued her own letter to the community she serves. Nease, who is known for pushing hard on issues, is retiring at the end of her contract this year.
In her letter, she felt compelled to play out omicron's spread for four to eight weeks.
She provided data from the first week back from the holidays, breaking down student absences. Across the district, she noted there were 273 non-COVID-related absences; 217 COVID-19 like symptoms; 78 absences attributed to social and emotional strain; one as a COVID travel precaution; 86 students awaiting COVID test results; 180 students who had tested positive; 431 who were in quarantine for contact tracing; 47 family quarantine cases; 34 nurse dismissals for COVID-like symptoms; and seven other nurse dismissals for “all other reasons.” The total student absences for the week was 1,354. (She said approximately 76% of eligible HUUSD students are fully vaccinated.) In addition, staff absences across all seven HUUSD campuses totaled 140.
“I am keenly aware of the anxiety we all feel, students, staff, parents, administrators, and the larger community. The constantly changing data and guidance can be mind boggling and very difficult to adequately and accurately message to all of you. We are all depleted emotionally and physically from this ride we so want to end. I cannot thank you enough for your patience and calm as we continue to weather this ride together,” she wrote, characterizing the journey as a rollercoaster.
The schools remained open all week. “This is a testimony that highlights the dedication of our staff and administrators, who consistently step up to cover for one another adding to their hours and workload in order to keep all schools open,” she said.
But the lack of guidance, and the stress is taking a toll.
“I believe the next 4-8 weeks will be some of the most difficult we have seen since this virus began regarding staff and student attendance. … Keeping schools open in the coming weeks may mean a shift from academics where the conditions require. Being in school is the best place for students socially and emotionally. In addition, they can play and be warm, fed, and loved. Parents can continue to go to work. This may mean missing some classes within a day, more study halls, fun projects, games, movies, sledding, recess, whatever it takes. Classes may double up or change locations. Our criteria for closure will shift from whether we can staff our usual schedules, to whether we have enough staff to adequately supervise and manage our students' activities.”
Nease and other superintendents have noted the state does not allow remote learning days this year, and they do not count toward mandatory attendance. Students in quarantine are supposed to be treated as if they had a sick day.
If what is playing out at Harwood is playing out all around the state, the governor and Agency of Education Secretary Dan French must put policies in place that continue to protect educators and students. And if they remain hesitant, then lawmakers need to step in and take the leadership role.
This is a rollercoaster. Unfortunately, the people who can slow it down are asleep at the switch.
