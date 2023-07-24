Gov. Phil Scott is further solidifying his legacy.
Throughout the pandemic, we got used to the Republican governor holding regular news conferences to update Vermonters on the crisis. Citizens did not have to wait for a recounting of the day’s information if they simply tuned in and watched or listened to the question-and-answer sessions.
Those frequent (for a stretch of time they were almost daily) updates usually started with the governor making a series of remarks, followed by experts from his administration who could speak to the highlighted issue of the day.
While they could be tedious and boring, the governor made a point of standing before the Vermont print, online and broadcast media to answer questions for as long as it took.
He became our Comforter in Chief.
Scott was praised throughout the pandemic for his leadership, and for communicating as directly as possible to Vermonters, who were oftentimes overwhelmed and scared by the news relative to the virus variants and the toll it was having in loss of life, wracking the state economy, and the steps necessary to get the state back on its feet.
He was so effective, when it came time to decide to run for a fourth term, it was — for many Vermont voters — a foregone conclusion that Phil Scott would get another two years.
Scott would defeat the Democratic nominee, Brenda Siegel, with 71% of the votes. Scott received 202,147 to Siegel’s 68,248, or just under 24% of the votes. Scott barely had to campaign, having been standing at a podium countless times.
Similarly, in 2020, Scott did not announce he was seeking a third term until May 28, 2020. He stated outright that he would not campaign, maintain a campaign staff, or fundraise because of the state of emergency due to the COVID-19. Scott won reelection to a third term in a landslide, defeating Progressive and Democratic nominee, Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman. Scott’s 41-point victory margin was the largest in a Vermont gubernatorial election since 1996 and the largest for a Republican candidate since 1950.
Scott is relatable. He is soft-spoken and ordinary in a “why is he even in politics” kind of way. And he remains popular, even though there are members of the Republican Party’s more conservative wing that wish the governor was not so moderate on gun control or the right to choose.
WCAX on Monday reported a new survey that found Scott remains the most popular governor in the United States. According to a poll conducted quarterly by Morning Consult, Scott has the highest approval rating in the country, at 76%. It’s the third quarter in a row Scott has ranked at the top, according to WCAX. (Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who announced he is not running for reelection, isn’t far behind Scott in fourth place with a 64% approval rating.)
That’s an abundance of good vibes, which is a good thing considering …
… Gov. Phil Scott is once again comforting Vermonters.
The floodwaters that ravaged much of the state between July 7-11 are putting the governor squarely back into his role as Comforter in Chief. He (and we) know the drill well. And while the subject matter is different, the call for leadership is there. Once again, Scott has assumed that role as spokesman for the crisis, and as emcee for the various experts from his administration are called upon on a given day.
We are fortunate the governor and his team (although there are a few new faces in the Cabinet since last November’s election) have the muscle memory required to go into crisis mode.
In addition, the administration is having the meetings that need to be had to get relief to business owners and farmers deeply affected by the disaster. He knows who to call; he knows who he can rely on; he knows who he can trust to — once again — do what needs to get done to lift Vermonters out of another tough place.
Probably to Phil Scott’s dismay (and certainly to members of his administration who have crafted an agenda for his policy legacy), history will mostly remember his calmness and the leadership he showed during crises. To be sure, Scott has made accomplishments, but not at the level that a governor who has won in landslides and has an insanely high approval rating should have. He has been battling with a supermajority in the House and Senate this session, as well as environmental and social justice lobbyists that have built a strong head of steam in recent years. Many of his critics and detractors, who were mostly quiet during COVID, are now taking big swings at Scott over housing issues and homelessness made worse by destructive floodwaters. Mostly online, Scott finds his efforts during this crisis undermined by sniping and partisanship.
In this space, we have provided our own criticisms of Gov. Scott — some blunt; some less so.
For the sake of Vermont’s next steps toward recovery — which will be challenging — we are grateful he has resumed his place at the podium.