The hoaxes that caused multiple law enforcement agencies across Vermont to scramble on Wednesday morning was negligent and unnecessarily traumatizing. This act of crying wolf at the expense of parents’ and communities’ nerves is criminal and must be investigated thoroughly and prosecuted fully.

The state Agency of Education, Department of Public Safety, Vermont State Police, Vermont Intelligence Center and local law enforcement agencies were actively engaged in the response to these calls to several Vermont schools.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.