We may have avoided an economic train wreck.

The Senate on Thursday passed legislation to avert a rail shutdown following a grave warning from President Joe Biden about the economic danger posed by a strike. The House of Representatives also voted Wednesday to force a contract between rail workers and carriers. The congressional action was a controversial move that lawmakers were forced into in order to avert a strike starting Dec. 9.

