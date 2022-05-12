May is National Nurses Month — prior to 2020, it was a week-long observation, beginning on May 6 and ending on May 12, Florence Nightingale’s birthday.
In a perfect world, we wouldn’t need a month to show our appreciation for nurses because our should be expressed clearly throughout the year. Unfortunately, we’re far from a perfect world, so here we are.
For nurses and health care professionals, their challenges started in early 2020 when the pandemic hit the world stage. Public support though, was largely with them. They were working hard at great personal risk and expense to provide care for the public and the people responded appropriately — until they didn’t. It wasn’t a majority by any means, but there were enough incidents of people lashing out against nurses as the pandemic dragged on, some as vehement deniers of COVID existing at all, others as opponents to vaccinations and still others we can only assume, may have just broke down under the pressures of a worldwide health crisis that cut them off from social contact and norms for too long. Still, most health care professionals carried on admirably under their career descriptor — health care professional — delivering health care in a professional manner even as new challenges confronted them.
Now, well over two years into a worldwide pandemic, things seem to be settling down. Yes, infection rates are bumping up with the emergence of the newest variant, but the rate of hospitalizations and deaths aren’t matching that pace, meaning at least for the time being, the dominant COVID strains are less virulent. It’s giving us a chance to catch our collective breath and regroup, a chance to pick up the pieces, repair what we can and try to prepare in case the situation takes another bad turn. It also gives us a chance to take a look at a health care system that was already limping along before professionals at every level of the system were taken out of commission for a length of time or even died in the line of duty.
Like our state itself, the nursing profession in Vermont is aging. According to a 2019 Vermont Health Care Workforce Report, the percentage of registered nurses over 60 was about 18% in 2009. Less than a decade later, in 2018, that number crept past 21%. At the beginning of the year, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Gov. Phil Scott and state Senate Pro Tem Becca Balint held a news conference on the steps of the State House to talk about the nursing crisis. Sanders said there are about 15,000 nurses in the state currently and Vermont will need about 9,000 more over the next five years to fill the current shortages and to replace those who are expected to retire or leave the profession. But it’s an uphill battle. He cited lack of educational opportunities for the shortage — there simply aren’t enough educators to train and certify nurses. He also cited low pay. “We pay them abysmally,” he said.
We’ve raised the nursing shortage alarm within the pages of our papers multiple times over the years, but the pandemic has made it necessary to raise it to a more incessant siren because the pandemic made it worse. Some health care workers who were contemplating retirement decided it was a good time to take that step in the face of advancing age and a disease that hit older people harder. Others, even those far from retirement, felt it wasn’t worth the risk to them or their families or couldn’t continue working when their children were home. And still others may have come across the vitriol directed at health care professionals from those who decided either unnamed sources — like QAnon — or sources unqualified to talk the science and facts — like some politicians — were more trustworthy than the people living in their own communities trying to do their jobs to the best of their abilities. It’s possible the pre-pandemic percentage from the Vermont Health Care Workforce Report of nurses over 60 looks rosier now — but if it does, it may mean there are less nurses overall. How much will that lack of nurses cost us? As Sanders said, the pay is lousy and when it comes to your health, if getting what you pay for holds true, we can be in trouble.
So while we won’t get the training and pay solved overnight or the show of appreciation year-round, let’s at least take the small step to show our appreciation for the next few weeks and build off that into something more meaningful.
