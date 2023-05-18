The union representing the state’s public school teachers has made its opinion known with regard to exempting private schools that receive public vouchers from proposed education quality standards.
According to VTDigger, the Ethnic and Social Equity Standards Advisory Working Group has spent three years drafting updates to make Vermont schools and curricula more inclusive and equitable. The Act 1 Working Group includes representatives from public schools, state administrators and the statewide advocacy group Education Justice Coalition.
A Board of Education subcommittee is examining the proposals and could send the rule changes to the full state board next month.
What has the Vermont-NEA upset is the question of whether the rules apply to private schools?
According to VTDigger’s quote from Tammy Kolbe, vice chair of Vermont’s State Board of Education: “We need outside legal counsel to review the entirety of the changes for consistency with statute. One of the things that’s being reviewed as part of that is consistency with statute with respect to independent schools.”
This spring, the group released a set of proposed updates to the education quality standards, which outline the basics of what and how students should learn in school.
The union is not taking any chances. This week, it issued a scathing condemnation of the proposed changes. Its release is a shrill plea to the working group to walk back some of the proposals.
“The State Board of Education today provided yet another example of why the Legislature must end the practice of sending the public’s money to unaccountable private schools,” the statement opens. Then, the statement builds a case that calls out the board for being inequitable.
“The board — a majority of whom are private school advocates — made it clear that it doesn’t see the need to hold private schools to the same high standards required of public schools,” according to Vermont-NEA.
In the statement, Don Tinney, president of Vermont-NEA, states: “What the board didn’t say, but certainly knows, is that by exempting approved private schools from the mandate to provide an education that is substantially equal it also exempted these schools from providing an education that is equitable, anti-racist, culturally responsive, anti-discriminatory and inclusive. … Sadly, the board has effectively sanctioned a separate but unequal education system for a significant number of students outside our public schools. In doing so, it will expose these children to a higher risk of inequitable and discriminatory treatment and substandard curricular requirements and teaching practices.”
The Vermont-NEA points out that the legislation creating the working group also directed that the revised education quality standards apply to all schools receiving public money. All but one member of the working group, which included the union, agreed with applying the standards to private schools receiving public money. The lone dissent was the Vermont Independent Schools Association.
The union feels the state board, in voting to exempt private schools from the standards, “is flouting the spirit of the law.”
“The board is essentially telling private schools that they can keep taking lots of public money, but they don’t have to meet the same high standards as public schools. What’s even more troubling is that private schools don’t have to ensure that students of all ancestries and social groups feel safe, respected and welcome.”
Notably, the union’s statement includes the relevant context, and points to the challenge the state faces.
It states: “The question of how to reset public funding of K-12 education was a major topic in this year’s legislative session because of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Carson v. Makin. This decision, released almost a year ago, said that states that allow taxpayer vouchers to be used at private schools must make taxpayer dollars available to all private schools, even religious ones.”
It goes on to explain that the decision upended Vermont’s 1860s-era voucher scheme that has allowed towns without their own public schools to give taxpayer funded vouchers to students to attend nearby public or private schools. The decision has already allowed taxpayer funding of religious schools, many of whom boldly refuse to attest that they will be free of discrimination, it states.
Obviously, the Vermont-NEA sees one solution: Restrict taxpayer dollars from going anywhere but our public schools.
For certain, public and private schools need to coexist in order to serve all the needs of young people in Vermont. This is a small state with a range of educational principles. For sure, our public school system and its quality standards need to be protected. The working group’s recommendation certainly blurs the area of public dollars. We would say more work is required.
