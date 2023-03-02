Suddenly, we are in the midst of a winter weather cycle. We seem to be getting more days with snow than no snow. Quite a change in weather systems from a few weeks ago.
The pretty seed catalogs have arrived in the mail. And this weekend marks the 2023 Vermont Flower Show at the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex. They are all signs that spring is around the corner.
By Town Meeting Day (which is next Tuesday if you have not been paying attention), some of us crave colors. The monochrome of winter can get monotonous.
This week, we were sent a different kind of reminder that spring is coming. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service announced it will be collecting information about colony loss in the honey industry throughout the United States.
This survey, which will be conducted in April, collects information about bee colony inventory and loss from more than 400 producers with honeybee colonies in the Northeast.
“The information from these surveys directly impacts our region’s beekeepers and honey producers,” said King Whetstone, director of the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office, in a prepared statement. “Beekeepers and producers can use the survey results when making business plans and marketing decisions. Cooperative extensions use the data to provide needed outreach and education ....”
To ensure all survey participants have an opportunity to respond, interviewers will contact producers who do not respond by mail or online to conduct interviews.
Results of these quarterly surveys are published annually in the Honey Bee Colonies report, which will be available this year on Aug. 1.
So what’s the big deal?
Well, it’s a pretty big deal. According to a USDA article titled “Pollinators at a crossroads,” bees and other pollinators, including birds, bats, butterflies, moths, flies, wasps, beetles, and small mammals, play a critical role in our food production system.
The article states, “A healthy pollinator population is vital to producing marketable commodities. More than 100 U.S. grown crops rely on pollinators. The added revenue to crop production from pollinators is valued at $18 billion. Pollinators also support healthy ecosystems needed for clean air, stable soils, and a diverse wildlife.”
That’s a heavy lift for a fragile ecosystem. We humans take for granted how important pollinators are to our lives.
The New Lede, a journalism project of the Environmental Working Group, wrote recently that the U.S. should overhaul regulation of a class of insecticides tied to excessive honeybee and bird deaths. A citizen petition to that effect was filed recently with the Environmental Protection Agency by a coalition of more than 60 nonprofit groups.
According to The New Lede, specifically, the groups are demanding the EPA revoke a nearly 40-year-old waiver that allows pesticide companies to bring their products to market without first providing data that proves the product benefits. The groups say the waiver dates back to a 1984 EPA declaration that stated: “rather than require efficacy data the Agency presumes that benefits exceed risks.”
The petition, which was submitted by Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility and the American Bird Conservancy, is aimed at turning back the use of insecticides known as neonicotinoids, or neonics, which many studies have shown to be exceptionally harmful to hundreds of species.
Including bees. And most scientists agree the sharp decline in bee populations is a harbinger of a potential ecological catastrophe.
According to the USDA, that’s precisely why the National Institute of Food and Agriculture partners with the Land-Grant University System, U.S. government laboratories, and private and nonprofit organizations to support research, education, and extension programs advancing pollinator health.
“Today, pollinators – especially Western honey bee populations – are at a critical crossroads. The total annual value of U.S. honey bee products and services sold is approximately $700 million,” according to that USDA article. “Honey bee pollination increases crop production and quality for a wide variety of foods, including fruits, nuts, vegetables, legumes, oilseeds, and forage crops.”
The article points out that beginning in 2006, “experts noted significant yearly declines in honey bee colonies. These declines were attributed in part to a phenomena referred to as Colony Collapse Disorder (CCD), an abnormal condition that occurs when the majority of worker bees in a honey bee colony disappears, leaving behind a queen, an abundant supply of food, and a few nurse bees to care for remaining immature bees.”
The stressors associated with CCD range from pests, diseases, pesticides and pollutants to nutritional deficits, habitat loss and effects of climate change.
Data from that inventory is going to tell us if we are making progress or taking steps backwards when it comes to closing loopholes, getting rid of toxins, changing our bad human habits and, hopefully, having a more positive impact on the climate.
If not, that kind of backsliding will truly sting.
