This is what the Bangor Daily News in Maine had to say recently about the need to speed up a public defender system to solve its crisis of legal representation:

No matter what a judge decides regarding a lawsuit challenging the state’s system of indigent defense, the state needs to continue its overhaul of the broken system. And, it needs to do it with more urgency.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0