You may still hate the name — Vermont State University — but you have to give credit where credit is due.
At a time when higher education is going through its own paces, and schools are having to reinvent themselves in order to be sustainable and competitive, VTSU has completed some of that hard work.
This week, it celebrated with its promised launch.
Vermont State University is comprised of the former Castleton University, Northern Vermont University, and Vermont Technical College. It serves students on five campuses and multiple learning sites across the Green Mountains and beyond, as well as online. VTSU, or as some are calling it “Vermont State,” “provides a high-quality, flexible and affordable education for students seeking associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees, certificates, and in-demand professional credentials,” according to a news release.
The university builds upon a history of public higher education in Vermont dating back to 1787.
The launch was “the culmination of more than three years of transformation work” by Vermont State College System leaders, Gov. Phil Scott and lawmakers, the release stated. “The unification will enhance education offerings, including online degree and training programs, for students across Vermont. It will also stabilize the system’s finances into the future,” the release states.
To do so has meant compromises. It has meant proposed cuts and consolidation of services — some of which have angered faculty, staff, students and alumni.
Staff and editors at The Times Argus and Rutland Herald have been monitoring the sniping and concerns over the VTSU changes. News Editor Jim Sabataso (and former education reporter for the papers) and Journalist Sophia Buckley-Clement have been following each step.
Buckley-Clement sat down with Interim Vermont State President Mike Smith this spring and pushed him on both the potential effects of the changes that have been made, and what may be on the horizon as the transition continues. Smith was guarded but frank in his answers that the work is hard, but the ultimate goal — succeeding and keeping these schools viable — is the only option.
The VTSU plan has had few public supporters, other than the decision-makers, who have been summarily pummeled since the merging of the campus was first announced years ago under then-chancellor Jeb Spaulding. Throw in some high-profile proposals — cutting back on sports; moving programs to other schools; and digitizing the libraries so they can be closed down — and you have yourself a lot of enemies and armchair critics. We, too, in this very space were among the chorus of those who condemned a lot of the change.
That is a lot to push through and overcome, but we feel it is important to give kudos where they are deserved.
We commend the Vermont State Colleges System for coming up with a plan and executing it. There were lessons learned out of the public outcry. As VSC officials noted this week, the launch is an affirmation of “Vermont State University’s critical role in our rural economy, serving as a catalyst for change for students seeking any one of its 105 affordable degrees, certificates and training programs in relevant and well-paying careers.”
They also point to the fact that VTSU is on track to welcome more than 1,330 new students this fall, from 30 states and 21 countries. Obviously, there have been higher numbers in the past, but it is a signal that Vermonters — the majority of the families sending students to Vermont State — still very much believe in product and have faith that the new system will cultivate strong graduates and productive members of the workforce and society.
In many ways, higher education and its costs are totally out of reach for many families, here in Vermont and elsewhere. Vermont State keeps options affordable and practical. Not every state is so fortunate.
This inaugural year will be telling. It will be bumpy. But, if state leaders are correct in their predictions, this is the first step into stability with long-term effects, not just for education but for sustainability. It is an investment.
Lawmakers (and the Scott administration) provided more than $200 million in one-time and bridge funding to enable the system to transform and create this new state-wide public university. In return, the state has asked the system to increase its financial stability by reducing its structural deficit by $25 million over five years.
The only way that happens is by reducing expenses and growing revenue.
We wish everyone involved in the Vermont State transition the best of luck in finding the sweet spot. The state needs you to thrive. Congratulations on the first step of your bold, new journey.