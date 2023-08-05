In a small state like ours, every fatal motor vehicle crash tends to get our attention. From head-on collisions to motorcycle crashes, this summer has felt particularly jarring. If you’re starting to feel like our roads are getting more dangerous, you’re right.
In 2022, there were 77 fatal motor vehicle crashes in Vermont — a 10-year high, according to a VTDigger report from March. This year looks to be on track to match or even beat that number. As of July 25, Vermont State Police have recorded 42 fatal crashes, just shy of the 45 deaths recorded at this point last year. The 10-year average is 32.
One contributing factor appears to be a rise in people not buckling up. Of those 77 motor vehicle fatalities in 2022, well over half of the people involved — 63% — were unbelted, according to VTrans. In 2021, 61% of those deaths were unbelted, up from 58% in 2020.
Nationally, seatbelt use had steadily increased in recent decades. National Safety Council data found that in 2000, almost 71% of front seat passengers used seat belts. By 2022, seat belt usage had increased to over 91% nationally and a record 90% in Vermont. But despite those gains, VTDigger reported that Vermont still has the highest percentage of people dying unbelted in fatal crashes in the nation.
One issue may be enforcement. While Vermont is one of 49 states to have a seatbelt restraint law on the books — New Hampshire is the only state without one — it’s classified as a “secondary enforcement law” for adults. In other words, a police officer cannot pull over a driver for not wearing a seat belt unless the driver commits another infraction, or is under the age of 18.
In recent weeks, we’ve seen the tragic cost of not buckling up. Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen, who died when she was ejected from her vehicle in a head-on crash on July 7, was unbelted — as was her training officer. RCPD Chief Brian Kilcullen acknowledged that while officers are supposed to wear seat belts, compliance was “less than 100 percent.” He explained that some officers dislike wearing seat belts on duty due to fears the belts could snag on equipment worn in the field, or that being buckled could hinder their response in an emergency situation. Kilcullen added that Ebbighausen’s death has led to a renewed conversation on seat belt use within the department.
Then, on July 24, a couple died in a head-on crash on Route 4 in Mendon. Neither was wearing a seat belt. Meanwhile, the two occupants of the other car involved were buckled up and, while they sustained serious injuries, they survived.
By this point, we all know the benefits of wearing a seat belt. The practice has been drilled into our heads for decades in drivers education classes and PSAs across all media. Those of us who grew up in the 1980s and 1990s no doubt remember Vince and Larry, the crash test dummies featured in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s popular “You Could Learn a Lot from a Dummy” campaign.
Those efforts worked. From 1975 to 2017, seat belts are estimated to have saved over 374,000 lives, according to the National Safety Council. However, it seems we may have taken our foot off the gas during the pandemic when enforcement efforts were largely suspended. The NSC reports at unrestrained passenger vehicle occupant deaths increased from 46.6% in 2019 to 50.9% in 2020. In 2021, that figure was 50%, or 11,813 people.
With crashes and deaths on the rise in Vermont, it’s good to keep in mind some advice from the NHTSA:
— Wearing a seat belt correctly while riding in the front seat of a car, reduces your chances of a fatal injury by 45% and moderate to critical injury by 50%. Buckling up in a light truck can reduce your risk of fatal injury by 60% and moderate to critical injury by 65%.
— Buckling up is necessary no matter where you’re sitting in a vehicle. In 2021, nearly 60% of back seat passengers who were killed in a crash were unbuckled.
— Improperly wearing a seat belt, such as putting the strap below your arm, puts you at risk in a crash.
— Airbags alone are not enough. The force of an airbag can seriously injure or even kill you if you’re not buckled up. The safest way to ride is buckled up in a vehicle equipped with airbags.
— Short, routine trips around town can still be dangerous. Most fatal crashes happen within 25 miles from home and at speeds of less than 40 mph.
We know seat belts save lives. So let’s buckle up, Vermont, and while we’re at it let’s slow down, avoid distractions and work together to keep our roads safe.