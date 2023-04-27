Like most Vermonters, we were relieved this week to learn that Vermont State Colleges officials had rescinded plans to layoff library staff and change athletic programs at Vermont State University. However, we are less appreciative of the rollercoaster ride of bureaucratic doublespeak and gaslighting that got us here.
From the start, plans to digitize libraries and cut staff and services at the newly formed institution drew harsh criticism from all corners of the state. After weeks of public outcry in the face of poor communication and milquetoast defenses, the VSCS board of trustees finally capitulated — first by parting ways with VTSU’s inaugural president Parwinder Grewal and then appointing interim president Mike Smith, who promptly announced a pause in implementing the unpopular plans.
That’s good news. However, given the handling of the situation to date, we believe the board of trustees, which approved and oversaw this debacle, needs to be held accountable. Grewal’s “resignation” was a transparent deflection from the board’s culpability. After all, he was simply doing what they hired him to do, only to be sacrificed when the plan proved politically untenable. Resignations may be in order. At the very least, the board should publicly apologize — without equivocation — for presenting such a thoroughly misguided plan, and pledge to respect and include VTSU stakeholders moving forward.
To its credit, the board made a good call by bringing in Smith, who’s no stranger to righting the ship of Vermont institutions during times of unrest. While it appears as though some yet-to-be-defined streamlining of libraries is inevitable, Smith has stated he hopes that process will be a collaborative one moving forward.
“I want the process to go forward without that prejudgment,” Smith told reporter Sophia Buckley-Clement this week. “I think we’ll see streamlining because that’s a natural, normal way of moving through the collections. We’ll see a reduction. We’ll see a move to digital. I don’t want to minimize that we will see a move to digital. This is a process that I’m not going to dictate. What I am going to do is let it work its way through.”
We submit that the board may want to extend that streamlining exercise beyond libraries to include VSCS administrative staff and the chancellor’s office. An honest and transparent examination of potential cuts at the top of the institution may go a long way to winning back some of the public trust the board has lost in recent months. Indeed, as VSCS officials have made their case for making deep cuts in the name of long-term financial sustainability, many have wondered why so few of those cuts were happening at the top, where the six-figure salaries are. And while it’s unlikely officials can provide an answer that will satisfy all critics, it would be helpful to get some kind of objective explanation that doesn’t smack of self-preservation.
Amid this saga, we also want to acknowledge Sen. Brian Collamore, of Rutland County, for spearheading efforts to keep the libraries intact while so many of his fellow lawmakers on both sides of the aisle — and the governor — chose to remain on the sidelines. While the state college system is a self-governing institution independent of the Legislature, Collamore effectively used his bully pulpit to call attention to the issue. Now, we’d encourage lawmakers to go a step further and figure out how to finally make good on its commitment to adequately fund our historically underfunded state schools.
Let’s be clear, we understand and appreciate the difficulties of making Vermont’s state college system a financially viable institution. We know difficult, unpopular decisions must be made if we are to keep these campuses open. Smith told us as much this week, stating, “Over the course of a few years, you’re going to see (changes). And it’s not only here, it’s across the nation that you’re seeing this. Other institutions are doing exactly the same thing that we have embarked on. … We have to be innovative to stay at the forefront.”
Perhaps some of that innovation could be looking at ways to specialize programs across VTSU wherein each campus would have a specific focus — nursing, teaching, trades; niche areas, like music, gaming and meteorology; as well as, leaving one campus as a liberal arts hub. One constant, however, should be robust physical libraries that thoughtfully blend physical books and digital materials.
Creating an affordable, accessible, equitable and — crucially — sustainable state college system is going to be hard work. As Smith said, it must be done in collaboration with all stakeholders — those who have much to gain if we get this right and even more to lose if we don’t. Make no mistake, there will be tough decisions in the coming months and years, but Vermonters may be more accepting of them if they feel they have a voice in the process.
