We commend former governor James Douglas for standing up for the John Abner Mead estate.
While we understand that it is important to own historical missteps, we are not fans of guilt by association.
Douglas has a lot at stake. First, he is a resident of Middlebury, and has long been a student of its storied history as a town, and an active community member. He has served as town moderator for years.
Second, he is a Republican — and many right-wing groups (not just Republicans) have called into question the “cancel culture” movement as revisionist history. Douglas, in his lawsuit representing the Mead name, points to the importance of historical context, and demonstrates in the 79-page complaint and hundreds of exhibits, that history’s place requires accuracy, as well as understanding — not just automatic condemnation. For sure, the later Mead, who promoted eugenics, is worthy of sanction, but not the rich history of Mead’s ancestors, who helped settle that region of the state.
Thirdly, Douglas works at Middlebury College — the center of the debate in question. Without any warning or public discussion, Middlebury College announced in 2021 that the Mead Memorial Chapel would “no longer bear the name John Mead, Vermont governor from 1910 to 1912 and Middlebury Class of 1864, due to (Gov. Mead’s) role in promoting eugenics policies in the state that led to the involuntary sterilization of an estimated 250 people,” wrote Douglas in his complaint. Middlebury College is Douglas’ alma mater. The moderate Republican is a 1972 Middlebury graduate, and is one of its most prominent alums for the liberal arts college, which had more than a $1.5 billion endowment in 2021, the lawsuit stated. The Springfield, Massachusetts, native served as a state legislator representing Middlebury for three terms fresh out of college and became House majority leader. When Douglas ended his final term as governor in January 2011, Middlebury College named Douglas as its “Executive in Residence” — a post he has retained. Douglas instructs academic classes and does independent studies with Middlebury students. He said last week he intends to teach again in the fall.
The college has deep pockets, making this a benchmark case.
The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages and to have the Mead name restored to the chapel.
“This language makes a grossly distorted claim of the type that has become all too common in the current ‘cancel culture’ in which we live. Such a claim is not what one would expect from an internationally renowned liberal arts college,” the lawsuit states.
Middlebury officials said in 2021 that Mead Memorial Chapel was named after John Mead and his wife when they gave $74,000 to the school in 1914 to create a new, prominent chapel on the highest point on campus. Two years before that, Mead had strongly urged the Legislature to adopt policies and create legislation premised on eugenics theory, they said.
In spring 2021, the Legislature apologized to all Vermonters and their families and descendants who were harmed by state-sanctioned eugenics policies and practices that led to sterilizations. Some Vermonters of mixed French Canadian and Native American heritage, as well as poor, rural white people, were placed on a state-sanctioned list of “mental defectives” and degenerates and sent to state institutions.
In 2018, the University of Vermont decided to remove a former school president’s name from the school library because of his support of the Eugenics Survey of Vermont and its leader, a UVM professor. The following year, the outgoing president of UVM apologized for the school’s involvement in eugenics research, calling it “unethical and regrettable.”
However, Douglas’ lawsuit states that the chapel was not named for John Mead but was named “in memory of the Mead family ancestors who embodied the values that were symbolized by the Chapel itself.” It was built by Mead as a place for divine worship and as a meeting house, designed “to symbolize the simplicity and character of the people of the Otter Creek Valley and the State of Vermont,” the lawsuit states.
By removing the name, Middlebury breached that agreement and promise, and “obliterated any memory of the selfless acts and the altruistic contributions John Mead made to his nation, state, county, town, church, and to Middlebury College itself,” Douglas wrote.
To be clear, Mead and other family members fought in the Civil War. He also was a beloved physician in Rutland; a businessman and philanthropist (there are buildings named for him); and was elected to the state Senate in 1892. He served as lieutenant governor before becoming governor, the lawsuit states.
The basis for the name removal was Mead’s support, in his farewell address of 1912, “for proposals to restrict the issuance of marriage licenses and to appoint a commission to study the use of a new operation called a vasectomy, which was a safer and more humane process of sterilization,” the lawsuit states. But claims that his comments caused sterilizations to happen 20 or 30 years later “is factually baseless and legally unjust,” Douglas wrote.
“The problem with imposing our 21st-century world view on actors who lived over a century ago lies in judging and ostracizing them for mainstream views prevalent in the society of the time,” the lawsuit states.
The decision smacks of a lack of transparency, and overstepping. This should have been an opportunity for discussion and engagement — things an academic institution should embrace, regardless of how uncomfortable. It happened under the radar, as far as we can tell. Douglas shows us that history remains a critical part of our learning process, and it has its place in time.
