Earlier this year, the parent of a high school student reached out to a newspaper editor asking for assistance in helping to raise awareness about the dangers of social media.
The family did not want to disclose specifics, and they did not want to provide any identification that would reveal the student. All we are willing to reveal here is that images were obtained without consent and then were disseminated widely. At the time that the parent had reached out, their child had attempted suicide twice.
The parent indicated other students also had been victimized. In their distress, the individual sought emphasis of a cautionary tale.
These kinds of stories are hard to report. You do not want to revictimize the victims. There is a high probability that if others could piece together the story, there could be further exploitation or even retribution. And school officials rarely want to acknowledge such predation happens within their halls, but they know the truth because of the ease in which information and images can be shared online.
The most recent Youth Risk Behavior Survey in Vermont (based on data from 2021) validates that cyberbullying continues to be a significant problem. Likewise, the number of Vermont’s student-age population that has contemplated suicide is alarming, the survey shows.
The Associated Press this week published an article that outlined a horrid series of events that unfolded in Minneapolis. It was far more sinister, and its implications will be felt for generations.
Confidential documents were stolen from schools and dumped online by ransomware gangs. According to the AP, they describe student sexual assaults, psychiatric hospitalizations, abusive parents, truancy — even suicide attempts.
The report indicates that complete sexual assault case folios containing highly personal details were among more than 300,000 files dumped online in March after the 36,000-student Minneapolis Public Schools refused to pay a $1 million ransom. Other exposed data included medical records and discrimination complaints.
The article notes: “Rich in digitized data, the nation’s schools are prime targets for far-flung criminal hackers, who are assiduously locating and scooping up sensitive files. … Often strapped for cash, districts are grossly ill-equipped not just to defend themselves but to respond diligently and transparently when attacked, especially as they struggle to help kids catch up from the pandemic and grapple with shrinking budgets.”
It gets worse, if there is such a thing. According to The Associated Press, months after the Minneapolis attack, administrators have not delivered on their promise to inform individual victims. Unlike for hospitals, no federal law exists to require this notification from schools.
Other big districts recently stung by data theft include San Diego, Des Moines and Tucson, Arizona. While the severity of those hacks remains unclear, all have been criticized either for being slow to admit to being hit by ransomware, dragging their feet on notifying victims — or both, the AP reports.
Stealing personal data is becoming far too common. We have seen reports of hackers going after banks and financial institutions, utilities, hospitals and even the media. But targeting schools and students is a different level of preying on the vulnerable.
The news report indicates the criminals in the Minneapolis theft were especially aggressive. They shared links to the stolen data on Facebook, Twitter, Telegram and the dark web, which standard browsers can’t access.
The Minneapolis parents informed by the AP of the leaked sexual assault complaints feel doubly victimized. Their children have battled PTSD, and some even left their schools.
Now this. “The family is beyond horrified to learn that this highly sensitive information is now available in perpetuity on the internet for the child’s future friends, romantic interests, employers and others to discover,” said Jeff Storms, an attorney for one of the families.
Then there is the growing concern over how to protect against attacks.
The AP notes that cybersecurity money for public schools is limited. As it stands, districts can only expect slivers of the $1 billion in cybersecurity grants that the federal government is distributing throughout four years, it reported.
There is another way to guard against such atrocities: Adults need to be talking to their children. It is imperative, in understanding the digital world around all of us, we know what is happening. Only then can we gauge where the hard conversations need to start to keep everyone — their information, their bodies and their well-being — safe.