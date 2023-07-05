Earlier this year, the parent of a high school student reached out to a newspaper editor asking for assistance in helping to raise awareness about the dangers of social media.

The family did not want to disclose specifics, and they did not want to provide any identification that would reveal the student. All we are willing to reveal here is that images were obtained without consent and then were disseminated widely. At the time that the parent had reached out, their child had attempted suicide twice.

