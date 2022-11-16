National data would suggest that during the first six months of 2022, the overdose rate has plateaued.
The data provides a modest level of hope.
According to The Associated Press, U.S. overdose death rates began steadily climbing in the 1990s driven by opioid painkillers, followed by waves of deaths led by other opioids like heroin and — most recently — illicit fentanyl. Last year, more than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses — the highest tally in U.S. history.
On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released provisional data on what happened through the first six months of this year. The news appears to be hopeful.
Provisional data indicates U.S. overdose deaths fell three months in a row. The CDC estimated there were about 107,600 overdose deaths for the 12-month period between July 2021 and June 2022. That’s 40 fewer than in the 2021 calendar year.
Earlier this year, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine noted the state’s opioid-related deaths increased 34.5% from 158 deaths in 2020, to 215 in 2021 — the highest number ever seen in Vermont.
“The loss of life to accidental overdoses, and the increase in substance use have been tragic additions to the illnesses and deaths suffered these past 2½ years,” he said of the time period spanning the pandemic.
“We must remember that these numbers represent friends, neighbors and loved ones. Each death is one too many, and we feel for the families coping with their loss.”
Vermont put an additional $9 million toward the opioid crisis, including dollars to support and grow enhanced capacity and the provision of innovative substance use prevention and treatment programs throughout the state. The largest component — almost half — was designated for prevention, specifically, a marked expansion in funding substance misuse prevention coalitions across the state.
The national data is showing an uneven decline.
Only eight states reported fewer overdose deaths, while all the others showed continued increases. And only four states — Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia — reported sizable overdose death decreases of 100 or more, compared with the previous July-to-June period.
Those few states, which have had some of the nation’s highest overdose death rates, appear to be at the root of the national improvement this year, said Brandon Marshall, a Brown University public health researcher who tracks overdose trends.
Officials in the four states said there was no single explanation, but they believe recent efforts may be paying off. They cite social media and health education campaigns to warn the public about the dangers of drug use, expanded addiction treatment and wider distribution of the overdose-reversing medication naloxone, the AP reported.
Some researchers are doubtful overdoses have peaked. Instead, they think a spike occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, when lockdowns and other restrictions isolated those with drug addictions and made treatment harder to get.
In fact, that was where much of Dr. Levine’s concern was focused back in August when the funding was announced for Vermont.
So far, the numbers are not close to pre-pandemic levels yet. Nationally, the July 2021-June 2022 estimated number of deaths is still more than 5% higher than the number in July 2020-June 2021, and 28% higher than in July 2019-June 2020, the AP reported.
Deaths from illicit drugs are not only a public health crisis but also a political issue. About three-quarters of voters in the midterm elections this month said they were concerned about the use of opioids in their community, including about a third who are “very” concerned, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 94,000 midterm voters nationwide.
It is a time to be cautiously optimistic.
Researchers have seen false plateaus before. Overdose deaths seemed to be leveling off for a couple of months in the spring of 2021 before rising again.
There may also be lessons from 2018. That year, there were about 67,000 U.S. drug overdose deaths, a 4% drop from 2017. At the time, officials attributed the improvement to tougher policing, treatment program expansions, policies to limit opioid painkiller prescriptions and wider distribution of naloxone.
We have our fingers crossed we are seeing a permanent shift, but as one expert noted in the AP article, “You can’t celebrate every time you see a slight downturn.”
If you know someone who needs help battling addiction, go to VTHelplink.org online.
