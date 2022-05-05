It will be interesting to see what happens come the Nov. 8 election.
Vermont is going to be in a very different place than it is today. For certain, there will be a new lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state treasurer and attorney general. Likewise, there will be a new leader in the state Senate.
That’s a lot of change at once. At such a critical moment in the state’s history, one thing we wish we could take solace in is consistency. Jim Condos, Beth Pearce and T.J. Donovan have served the state a long time, and they have navigated rough waters, especially fiscally. Likewise, they have established relationships with administrations, lawmakers and policy wonks along the way.
Typically, we challenge individuals who have served for long periods of time. But in this case, facing the challenges ahead for Vermont, we may face some serious bumps and bruises with a new roster, and the loss of institutional memory.
Some capable, qualified individuals have thrown their hats into the ring. Vermont has serious work to do if it wants to keep its economy firing on all cylinders, the state coffers are full, and it continues to attract new families, new jobs and new opportunities. However, without a sound strategy for promising a path to prosperity and sustainability, Vermont could easily outpace (and out-price) the people who call this state “home,” and have for generations.
Add to the challenge that many town clerks, town managers, and more than a few school district superintendents have announced their retirements once their terms or contracts are up.
While Republican Gov. Phil Scott has not stated whether he will seek a fourth term. We suspect he is weighing some of the very points we’ve made above. Yes, some familiar names to Vermont politics are being tossed around as challengers (including Donovan, although he has indicated he won’t be seeking another run at a public office at this time).
The next few weeks will be interesting. They will surely set the stage for a new direction for Vermont or, at least, a new team of leaders who will have to work together to keep us on track.
But we acknowledge, these are difficult times to be in public office, we understand the decisions being made, and we thank Condos, Pearce and Donovan for their long service to Vermont.
