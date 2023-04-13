We were pleased to see so many Vermonters turn out for Wednesday’s rally at the State House to raise awareness about concerns about child care.

The Courage to Care Rally drew several hundred individuals. To be honest, there could have been tens of thousands of people bringing the Capital City to a halt. Child care is one of the state’s most critical issues, ranking at the top of the list with the housing crisis, workforce development, affordability and the like.

