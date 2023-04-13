We were pleased to see so many Vermonters turn out for Wednesday’s rally at the State House to raise awareness about concerns about child care.
The Courage to Care Rally drew several hundred individuals. To be honest, there could have been tens of thousands of people bringing the Capital City to a halt. Child care is one of the state’s most critical issues, ranking at the top of the list with the housing crisis, workforce development, affordability and the like.
There could have been many more people attending the rally, except that they were either home taking care of their young children, or they could not afford to leave work if they wanted to be able to pay for child care.
In recent years, lawmakers have heard — repeatedly and emphatically — that with so few options for child care across the state, it is impossible for most families to work, pay for housing and for child care. The Scott administration also hears from potential businesses that want to relocate to Vermont, but keep opting out because there is not enough housing, and there are not enough options for child care.
It’s a conundrum that has reached a critical moment.
Earlier this month, the Vermont Senate passed S.56, which is now being considered by the House. It would be the state’s “most significant step toward solving the child care crisis by making child care more accessible and affordable for thousands of Vermont families and by improving program quality by increasing compensation and professional training for early childhood educators,” according to advocates for S.56.
Senate President Pro Tem Phil Baruth told the crowd, “Since day one, the Senate has made clear that our top priority is to address Vermont’s child care crisis this year … We’ve heard from hundreds of parents, providers and members of the business community about the urgent need to address the child care crisis to support children and families, our workforce and economy. S.56’s passage represents our unwavering commitment to address this urgent need.”
Speaker Jill Krowinski told the assembled crowd, “For far too long, families across Vermont have struggled to balance taking care of their children and earning a paycheck. … Finding a child care slot at a local center is extremely difficult and finding available care for infants is nearly impossible. It’s time to ensure every family has access to high-quality and affordable child care. We have a chance to make our state more prosperous, create greater opportunities for Vermonters, and show the rest of the country what a state that supports families truly looks like.”
According to a news release, Aly Richards, CEO of Let’s Grow Kids, said,“Each one of us did one thing today — we showed courage for child care. We’ve delivered a powerful message to our elected representatives and to every single Vermonter. For our kids, parents, businesses, educators, for our economy — now is the time to solve our state’s child care crisis.”
Yes, Vermont needs sweeping policy reform if it wants to knock down the barriers to allow for more child care and day care facilities, whether they are private, public or part of businesses themselves. We need to make sure that families get proper credits to ease some of the financial burden of paying for expensive child care. And the state must ensure there are wraparound services and reliable resources for families struggling to find the balance between raising children and keeping the rest of the household working well, too.
We would submit that the conversation should continue to also be about incentivizing parents. We understand it is important for the economy for Vermonters to be working. While earnings are an important part of keeping the economic engine going, it also makes sense to provide credits to families who stay home with their children. Right now, with the potential of having to pay tens of thousands of dollars in order to be able to work, the incentive to stay home is greater. Most parents already are the best caregivers for their children.
“Staying home with kids” has a different connotation nowadays. The stigma suggests individuals are opting not to work in order to avoid work. But incentivizing at-home caregiving makes the affordability factor of the impossible equation more tenable. At least then, working families with children having a running chance at success. Today, with so few options, and few of those being affordable, raising children without the help of charity or family, or friends is nearly impossible.
Lawmakers are right to be trying to answer the need. But we also need to make sure we are fixing the problems.
