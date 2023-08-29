If you lived in Europe, your online life changed this week.

Nineteen companies, including eight social media platforms and online marketplaces, are living under the European Union’s new digital rules that took effect Friday. The Digital Services Act is groundbreaking. It is part of a suite of tech-focused regulations crafted by the 27-nation bloc — long a global leader in cracking down on tech giants.

