If you lived in Europe, your online life changed this week.
Nineteen companies, including eight social media platforms and online marketplaces, are living under the European Union’s new digital rules that took effect Friday. The Digital Services Act is groundbreaking. It is part of a suite of tech-focused regulations crafted by the 27-nation bloc — long a global leader in cracking down on tech giants.
According to published reports, the DSA is designed to keep users safe online and stop the spread of harmful content that’s either illegal or violates a platform’s terms of service, such as promotion of genocide or anorexia. It also looks to protect Europeans’ fundamental rights, like privacy and free speech. Some online platforms, which could face billions in fines if they don’t comply, already have made changes.
Among the companies affected by the DSA: Facebook, TikTok, X (formerly known as Twitter), YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Snapchat, Amazon, Booking.com, China’s Alibaba, AliExpress, and Germany’s Zalando; mobile app stores Google Play and Apple’s App Store are subject; as are Google’s Search and Microsoft’s Bing search engine; Google Maps and Wikipedia round out the list.
According to reports, platforms have rolled out new ways for European users to flag illegal online content and dodgy products, which companies will be obligated to take down quickly and objectively.
Facebook and Instagram’s existing tools to report content will be easier to access. Amazon opened a new channel for reporting suspect goods. TikTok gave users an extra option for flagging videos, such as for hate speech and harassment, or frauds and scams, which will be reviewed by an additional team of experts.
Google is offering more “visibility” into content moderation decisions and different ways for users to contact the company. It didn’t offer specifics. Under the DSA, Google and other platforms have to provide more information about why posts are taken down.
Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat are giving people the option to turn off automated systems that recommend videos and posts based on their profiles. Such systems have been blamed for leading social media users to increasingly extreme posts.
The DSA also prohibits targeting vulnerable categories of people, including children, with ads. Platforms like Snapchat and TikTok will stop allowing teen users to be targeted by ads based on their online activities. Google will provide more information about targeted ads shown to people in the EU and give researchers more access to data on how its products work.
Europe’s changes could have global impact. According to published reports, Wikipedia is tweaking some policies and modifying its terms of use to provide more information on “problematic users and content.” Those alterations won’t be limited to Europe and “will be implemented globally,” said the nonprofit Wikimedia Foundation, which hosts the community-powered encyclopedia.
Snapchat said its new reporting and appeal process for flagging illegal content or accounts that break its rules will be rolled out first in the EU and then globally in the coming months.
Ultimately, it’s going to be hard for tech companies to limit DSA-related changes, adding that digital ad networks aren’t isolated to Europe and that social media influencers can have global reach.
According to the independent pan-European media network, Euractiv, “Platforms also remain non-liable for the content they host, but they now should follow detailed new requirements regarding content moderation systems, handling of notification of illicit content, prohibition of dark patterns and cooperation with law enforcement authorities.”
It goes on to state, “Censorship is still forbidden, but platforms now have the right to proactively set up moderation processes. In this sense, hybrid models of content moderation could become the norm, using automatic tools to proactively identify illegal content, while giving the responsibility of the final decision to a human.”
So the obvious question becomes: Will such regulations be put in place in America?
Experts say there would be significant pushback. Turns out, Americans don’t like censorship, and U.S. companies don’t like excessive regulation.
Drexel University has made a study of the DSA. In a widely circulated blog, it noted, “American users will likely benefit from the DSA as many companies may decide to apply its protections to all users, and not just EU-based users. Further, it will continue to push the conversation around the safe and ethical creation of online technologies, which will benefit all users of a platform.”
However, it cautions, “In the U.S., considerations around technology and its users, may take a more economic approach to its laws.”
The Brookings Institute, a nonprofit organization whose mission is “to conduct in-depth, nonpartisan research to improve policy and governance at local, national and global levels,” published an article about DSA on Aug. 23. In it, it stated flatly, “While a majority of the bill would not stand a First Amendment test, parts of the Act can offer surprising lessons for policymakers in the United States, where bills focus mostly on a misguided attempt to strike down intermediary liability protections.”
It called parts of the DSA “opaque and shady,” and accuses it of overregulation aimed at establishing “a level playing field.”
While some of the limitations feel controlling and aggressive, 27 countries feel the internet had become too lawless and dangerous for users. While such restrictions would be challenged in America, we believe everyone would benefit from a tidier, more user-friendly internet experience.