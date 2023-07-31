We could use a little Calvin Coolidge these days.
This week marks an anniversary for both the state and the nation: Thursday, Aug. 3, marks the centennial of Calvin Coolidge’s homestead inauguration at Plymouth Notch.
The Coolidge Foundation is celebrating the historic event with a series of events, including a reenactment of the swearing in of the 30th President of the United States by his father, Col. John Coolidge. (On Wednesday, there also will be a Naturalization Ceremony at 11 a.m., where several immigrants living in Vermont will become U.S. citizens.)
Details are available at www.coolidge2023.org/homestead-anniversary.
Coolidge led the nation at one of a pivotal moment in U.S. history. His one term was 1923-1929. It was a time of unparalleled prosperity. What came after Coolidge would redefine the nation.
Amity Shlaes, in her book “Coolidge,” helps us to understand “Silent Cal,” but also the characteristics that made him a modern leader in one of the most triumphant periods of the nation’s history. Shlaes, who will be speaking at the commemoration this week, shows us just how principled and courageous Coolidge was as a leader and as a kid from Vermont.
Here are some characteristics that defined Coolidge, according to historians and Coolidge experts:
Above all, he espoused the dignity and value of hard work, thrift, modesty and self-reliance. “We demand freedom of action and then expect the government in some miraculous way to save us from the consequences of our own acts. Self-government means self-reliance,” he said.
On conservation, Coolidge stated: “Diminishing resources warn us of the necessity of conservation. The public domain is the property of the public. It is held in trust for the present and future generations. The material resources of our country are great, very great, but they are not inexhaustible.”
Coolidge had a deep belief in religious freedom. But it was work and progress that inspired him. “I want the people of America to be able to work less for the government and more for themselves. I want them to have the rewards of their own industry. This is the chief meaning of freedom,” he said.
He believed that “the chief business of the American people was business” and that the people were basically concerned with producing, buying, selling, investing and prospering in the world.
On wealth, he said: “Wealth comes from industry and human toil. To dissipate it in waste and extravagance is disloyalty to humanity.”
He argued material wealth was only a means to an end for achieving “the multiplication of schools, the increase of knowledge, the dissemination of intelligence, the encouragement of science, the broadening of outlook, the expansion of liberties and the widening of culture.”
Getting there could be a battle. On legislating: “It is more important to kill bad bills than it is to pass good ones.”
Coolidge supported tax policies that encouraged investment; he blocked government interference in the natural functioning of the marketplace. He supported legislation against price-fixing.
He believed that if the private sector was allowed to take the lead, the possibilities for progress would be boundless. “When government enters business, it has a tendency to extravagance and inefficiency (and), having the power to crush all competitors, likewise closes the door of opportunity and results in monopoly.”
He believed solutions could be found closer to home. On local government, he said, “What we need is not more federal government but better local government.”
On taxes, as we have seen, he stayed true to his party: “I want taxes to be less, that people may have more.”
Coolidge did not stand for intolerance and inequity. He saw the rights of people of color as “sacred,” supported civil rights, and condemned the then-powerful Ku Klux Klan.
He supported equal pay for equal work; a minimum wage; an increase in the number of children’s playgrounds; a reduction in railway fares for workers and their children; improved workplace safety; and funding for state hospitals for the mentally ill.
He passed legislation to limit rent increases and appointed a commission to study the idea of maternity leaves. He supported women’s suffrage and women’s rights. On values, Coolidge stated: “We do not need more intellectual power, we need more moral power. We do not need more knowledge; we need more character. We do not need more government; we need more culture. We do not need more of the things that are seen, we need more of the things that are unseen. If the foundation is firm, the superstructure will stand.”
On governing, he said, “Nothing is more dangerous to good government than great power in improper hands.”
Coolidge would be dismayed at much of what is happening in America today. Prosperity and government have gone in directions he could never have imagined. History will long debate Coolidge’s place as our 30th president. For his time, arguably, he served the nation well. He was moderate and principled.
We really could use a little Calvin Coolidge these days.