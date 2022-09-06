We are grateful that the Vermont Attorney General’s Office joined 33 other states in reaching a $438.5 million agreement in principle with JUUL Labs.
Juul said that the settlement “is a significant part of our ongoing commitment to resolve issues from the past. The terms of the agreement are aligned with our current business practices which we started to implement after our companywide reset in the fall of 2019.” But the company said it was not acknowledging any wrongdoing in the settlement.
The news resolves a two-year bipartisan investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices, according the the attorney general’s office.
Under the terms of the agreement in principle, the State of Vermont will receive approximately $8 million over a period of six to 10 years. In addition to the financial terms, the settlement would force JUUL to comply with strict injunctive terms severely limiting their marketing and sales practices, including refraining from marketing to youth.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended Vermont spend $8.4 million on tobacco prevention and control, but the state only spends 42.9% of that. Vermont also sees $103,400,000 in tobacco-related revenue annually.
As was the case when Vermont received millions in tobacco money, the settlement is helpful; the prevention and prohibition is critical. Vaping has been identified as a mounting problem in the most recent Youth Risk Behavior Survey of the state’s middle and high schoolers. Meanwhile, data from the American Lung Association shows that vape sales in Vermont were higher in the first six months of the 2021 fiscal year than they were in 11 months of the 2020 fiscal year. It states that 86% of Vermont’s youth and young adults who vape said their first time vaping was with a flavored product. The use of menthol by people who already smoke cigarettes went from 42% in 2017 to 64% in 2017.
We must take wins where we can get them, especially when it comes to addiction and our state’s youth.
In a news release issued Tuesday, Vermont Attorney General Susanne Young noted, “JUUL led the charge in reversing decades of progress in fighting nicotine addiction. … JUUL targeted young people, including children, in their advertising and product design. As a result, a generation of youth are newly addicted to nicotine — a crisis that is evident in schools across Vermont. This settlement is an important step in fighting this public health crisis, but there is still work to be done. Vermont is a leader in enforcing its consumer protection and tobacco laws, and we will continue to hold companies accountable for fueling the youth vaping crisis.”
Until recently, JUUL was the dominant player in the vaping market, the news release states. “The multistate investigation revealed that JUUL rose to this position by willfully engaging in an advertising campaign that appealed to youth, even though its e-cigarettes are illegal for them to purchase and are unhealthy for youth to use. The investigation found that JUUL relentlessly marketed to underage users with launch parties, advertisements using young and trendy-looking models, social media posts, and free samples. It marketed a technology-focused, sleek design that could be easily concealed and sold its product in flavors known to be attractive to underage users. JUUL also manipulated the chemical composition of its product to make the vapor less harsh on the throats of the young and inexperienced users. To preserve its young customer base, JUUL relied on age verification techniques that it knew were ineffective,” the statement from the AGO reads.
The investigation further revealed that JUUL’s original packaging was misleading in that it did not clearly disclose that it contained nicotine and implied that it contained a lower concentration of nicotine than it actually did. Consumers were misled to believe that consuming one JUUL pod was the equivalent of smoking one pack of combustible cigarettes. The company also misrepresented that its product was a smoking cessation device without FDA approval to make such claims.
As part of the settlement, JUUL has agreed to refrain from: youth marketing; funding education programs; depicting people younger than age 35 in any marketing; use of cartoons and paid product placement; sale of brand-name merchandise; sale of flavors not approved by FDA; allowing access to websites without age verification on landing page; representations about nicotine not approved by FDA; misleading representations about nicotine content; sponsorships/naming rights; advertising in outlets unless 85% audience is adult; advertising on billboards and public transportation; social media advertising (other than testimonials by individuals older than the age of 35, with no health claims) and use of paid influencers; direct-to-consumer ads unless age-verified; and free samples
We hope the deal is finalized. It is a critical step toward the long-term health of our children and state.
