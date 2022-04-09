The Vermont House Education Committee voted 9-2 in a bipartisan vote this week to extend Universal School Meals for another year in Vermont. The committee passed the Universal School Meals Act — S.100 — which would require breakfast and lunch to be provided to students at no charge at all Vermont schools for the 2022-23 school year.
The bill will now move to the House Ways and Means Committee, where we hope it gets similar attention and approval.
The Universal School Meals Act calls for surplus from the state’s Education Fund to pay for the year of meals for students in Vermont. The bill, as passed by the Education Committee, will ensure students have access to two meals during each school day for another year. Two other states, Maine and California, have also enacted laws to continue to provide Universal School Meals.
“We are beyond grateful that the Education Committee agrees on the value of nutrition for our students,” said Anore Horton, Hunger Free Vermont’s executive director on Thursday. “We know that only when kids are well-fed can they access the learning they need, and we know that students who receive free and reduced lunches feel the strain of socioeconomic stigma. It is our job as a state to provide equal access and set our kids up to succeed.”
Students across the country have received no-cost meals during the COVID-19 pandemic through a federal waiver program. That federal funding will come to an end in June, leaving states to decide how to proceed.
The need is critical.
Recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Survey of Income and Program Participation shows that in 2019, prior to the pandemic, roughly 33.2 million children received school meals, including about 21.3 million who received free school lunches.
However, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States a year later, it disrupted many facets of life, including closing schools for many and jeopardizing access to school meals.
According to the Census Bureau’s experimental Household Pulse Survey, roughly 20% of at-risk households with children reported being food insecure — defined as sometimes or often not having enough to eat — in the early weeks of the pandemic, when many schools were closed.
But as new policies were enacted in response to COVID-19, such as expanded eligibility for school lunch programs, food insecurity in households with children declined.
Nationwide, there were many policy changes designed to compensate for the loss of school meals due to pandemic-related school closures, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Among them:
— Many school districts offered meals that could be picked up or delivered via school bus transportation during this period.
— The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program (P-EBT) provided emergency funds for nutritional benefits that were directly loaded on EBT cards for households with children that would normally receive free or reduced cost lunch if their schools were not partially or fully closed.
— The U.S. Department of Agriculture waived the eligibility requirements for free lunch to allow school meal programs to provide safe, free healthy meals to all children and that flexibility was extended through June of this year.
As these policies were implemented throughout the pandemic, food insecurity in households with children declined.
The decline is likely due in part to improving economic circumstances throughout the course of the pandemic (as well as the Child Tax Credit and stimulus payments). But research shows that the change in food security still holds true when we control for economic variables.
According to the Census Bureau, among households with children facing economic insecurity — defined here as those in which an adult indicated concern about their ability to pay the next month’s rent or mortgage — food insecurity fell by about 7 percentage points between the start of the pandemic (21.3% in April/May 2020) and summer 2021 (14.2% in July/August 2021) when the most recent USDA policy changes were implemented.
Between summer 2021 and the back-to-school period in the fall, food insecurity levels among these at-risk households were not significantly different.
When most kids returned to school last fall, school meal receipts looked more like it did pre-pandemic. HPS data collected in December show that 18.3 million school-enrolled children were reported to be receiving free meals at school.
We applaud lawmakers for taking Universal School Meals in the right direction for Vermont. It is a critical step for Vermont kids.
