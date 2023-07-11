It’s déjà vu all over again.

Twelve years go, Tropical Storm Irene took Vermont by storm, causing millions of dollars in damage statewide. Just a few months prior, in May 2011, areas of central Vermont had been devastated by flash floodwaters. There have been destructive isolated storms since.

