This weekend, we celebrate dads in all their forms.

They could have played a biological role. They could be a solid role model. Or they could be support on the other end of the line, whether that’s a phone call, through emails or texts online. The father figure has transitioned over time, and it can mean different things to different people.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0