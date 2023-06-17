This weekend, we celebrate dads in all their forms.
They could have played a biological role. They could be a solid role model. Or they could be support on the other end of the line, whether that’s a phone call, through emails or texts online. The father figure has transitioned over time, and it can mean different things to different people.
The commonalities are support and love.
Michael Merschel of the American Heart Association published an article this week that was widely distributed. Merschel brought some universal themes into play that not only define what a “dad” can mean, but the effect our fathers might have on our overall health.
He raises some good points that we feel compelled to share. Excerpts from the article are below:
A father’s influence is unique, complementing but not being redundant with a mother’s role, said pediatrician Dr. Michael Yogman, an assistant professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School in Boston.
Yogman was lead author of a 2016 American Academy of Pediatrics report on fathers’ roles that said although mothers still handle most child care, fathers are more involved than ever before and are big influences on how their children eat, exercise and play.
When discussing fathers, “we’re talking about a pretty diverse set of male caregivers, not all of whom are biological fathers,” Yogman said.
Adoptive fathers, foster fathers and nonresident fathers all count. “We also shouldn’t neglect grandfathers,” said Yogman.
James Muchira, an assistant professor at the Vanderbilt University School of Nursing in Nashville, Tennessee, said the way children pick up behaviors from their parents is complex. But overall, most of the risk of chronic disease, including cardiovascular disease, is not genetic. The bulk of the risk comes from factors such as where a child is growing and what they are eating, along with education and other socioeconomic factors.
“All these combined would have a higher impact to cardiovascular disease than just inheritance,” he said.
From the start, fathers shape their children’s health in significant ways, said Muchira.
“Fathers, especially on Father’s Day, need to know that they have a big part to play in modeling healthy behaviors,” said Muchira, who studies how heart disease risks are transmitted across generations. “Their involvement is key.”
A father’s style of play with infants may differ from a mother’s, Yogman said. Dads may do more tapping games and more bicycling of the legs, and they’re likely to toss their babies in the air more. When children are 18 to 24 months old, fathers engage in more rough-and-tumble play, which might help children become more independent, develop better emotional control and reduce behavioral problems, studies say.
Yogman said that when a father engages in healthy behaviors related to fitness, or even staying off the phone at the dinner table, the model can permeate through the family. “A lot of these lifestyle issues are really critical for good health,” he said.
Parents have that long-lasting influence because of how they model behavior, healthy and unhealthy, Muchira said. If a father takes a child for a walk, that child may learn to enjoy walks. If a father encourages healthy eating, a child may learn from that as well. Studies have shown that children of fathers who are active are more likely to be active themselves.
Muchira is aware that his own modeling and guidance affect his children in ways he can’t always see, and he knows there will be times as they grow up when they might ignore his advice.
A child or teenager might not always eat the way a well-informed adult would, Muchira said. “But the point is, they know. And once they know, it is very different from someone who doesn’t know.”
Muchira emphasized, however, that some things are out of a father’s control. A father can’t model healthy eating if the family can’t afford food, and he can’t take kids on a walk if there is no safe place to do so.
Childhood adversity and prolonged stress can lead to multiple health and psychological problems. But even one supportive, trusting relationship can go a long way toward buffering against it, Yogman said. Researchers have shown, for example, that a healthy father’s engagement “can be enormously adaptive and protective for the child” when a mother has postpartum depression, he said.
In the end, the experts agree that “there’s no such thing as perfect parenting.”
Yogman is quoted as saying: “All of us are guilty of all kinds of weaknesses and infractions.”
But a father’s goal, Yogman noted, is simply to do what he can. “You want your kids to do better than you did.”
Being “that dad” is a role worth striving for and admiring.
What Merschel neglected in his piece were dad jokes. Fortunately, we all probably know someone who has more than a few to share. They can be terrible, but worth it. So go enjoy your dad.