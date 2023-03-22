Most of us take for granted that we can go to the tap and get a glass of clean water.
That is not the case for many denizens of the planet.
A report issued this week says 26% of the world’s population doesn’t have access to safe drinking water and 46% lack access to basic sanitation.
According to published reports, the U.N. World Water Development Report 2023 “painted a stark picture of the huge gap that needs to be filled to meet U.N. goals to ensure all people have access to clean water and sanitation by 2030.”
Richard Connor, editor-in-chief of the report, told a news conference that the estimated cost of meeting the goals is between $600 billion and $1 trillion a year.
At a news conference, Connor said it will be critical to forge partnerships with investors, financiers, governments and climate change communities to ensure that money is invested in ways to sustain the environment and provide potable water to the 2 billion people who don’t have it and sanitation to the 3.6 billion in need.
Meanwhile, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres urged the first world conference on water in over 45 years to address the “21st-century emergency” that he said is wasting the world’s most important resource.
According to the Associated Press, Guterres told the opening session that water is “humanity’s lifeblood” and a human right, but the world is draining it “through vampiric overconsumption and unsustainable use and evaporating it through global heating.”
In a challenge to all nations and the broader international community, he said the conference must represent “a quantum leap” in recognition of the vital importance of water and the need for action to ensure its sustainable use.
Guterres called for “game-changing commitments” toward U.N. goals, including ensuring that all people have access to drinking water and sanitation by 2030.
Already, more than 500 commitments have been registered from governments, U.N. agencies, business leaders and civil society, they say.
Just before the conference opened, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced a new commitment from the Biden administration, of $49 billion to be put toward “equitable, climate-resilient water and sanitation investments at home and around the world.”
She is quoted by the AP as saying the new U.S. funding “will help create jobs, prevent conflicts, safeguard public health, reduce the risk of famine and hunger, and enable us to respond to climate change and natural disasters.”
The concern is compounded by population growth across the globe.
According to this week’s report, water use has been increasing by roughly 1% per year over the last 40 years “and is expected to grow at a similar rate through to 2050, driven by a combination of population growth, socio-economic development and changing consumption patterns.”
Connor, the report’s editor, said that the actual increase in demand is happening in developing countries and emerging economies, where it is driven by industrial growth and especially the rapid increase in the population of cities.
The report finds that with agriculture using 70% of all water globally, irrigation for crops has to be more efficient — as it is in some countries that now use drip irrigation, which saves water.
As a result of climate change, the report states, “seasonal water scarcity will increase in regions where it is currently abundant — such as Central Africa, East Asia and parts of South America — and worsen in regions where water is already in short supply, such as the Middle East and the Sahara in Africa.”
Since 2000, floods in the tropics have quadrupled while floods in the north mid-latitudes have increased 2.5-fold, the report stated. Trends in droughts are more difficult to establish, it stated, “although an increase in intensity or frequency of droughts and ‘heat extremes’ can be expected in most regions as a direct result of climate change.”
As for water pollution, the biggest source of pollution is untreated wastewater.
“Globally, 80% of wastewater is released to the environment without any treatment,” he said, “and in many developing countries it’s pretty much 99%.”
It is some consolation that protecting aquatic ecosystems, improving management of water resources, increasing water reuse and promoting cooperation across borders on water use will be discussed during the three-day conference. Hopefully, their commitments will make our dirty water problems more clear.
