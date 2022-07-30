A few years ago, as part of The Outside Story column, Joe Rankin, an environmental writer, penned a column talking about the “impending insect apocalypse. He was writing about an article that appeared in the journal Conservation Biology by Francisco Sanchez-Bayo of the University of Sydney, Australia and Kris Wyckhuys at the China Academy of Agricultural Sciences in Beijing. Reviewing existing studies, they concluded that 40% of insect species are declining, a third are endangered, and the total mass of insects worldwide is dropping at a rate of 2.5 % a year. They blamed commercial agriculture — mainly pesticide use — urbanization and climate change. They said ecosystems across the planet, and humans themselves, were at risk because of the decline.
The rest of the column was devoted to folks in the know of ecostudies (especially of the Northeast) talking about the merits of that report, and restating the debate over potential causes.
“But there is little question that some insect species in our region are having a hard time of it. You’d have to have been living in a cave the last 10 years not to have heard about the threats to honeybees,” he writes. The nine-spotted lady-beetle, a Vermont native, hasn’t been seen since the mid-1970s (though the imported Asian lady-beetle is all over the place). Some species of butterflies and moths are in decline locally as well.
That includes beloved monarchs.
In recent weeks, there have been reports about the the species being in such trouble, it has made a troubling list.
The migrating monarch butterfly was added last week to the “red list” of threatened species and categorized as “endangered” for the first time by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. That’s two steps from extinct in the wild.
Again, scientists blame the monarchs’ plummeting numbers on habitat loss, climate change, and pesticide and herbicide use.
What can home gardeners do to support the monarch?
The Associated Press published an article this week with advice on what to do to protect the monarch butterflies.
For starters, if everyone reading this planted one milkweed plant, the benefit would be palpable. Milkweed (Asclepias spp.) is the only plant monarch caterpillars eat, and it’s where the adult butterflies lay their eggs. Without it, the species simply could not exist.
In the Garden columnist Henry Homeyer recommends three plants that seem most attractive to them for feeding right now: Joe Pye weed, goldenrods and asters.
Ultimately, Homeyer recommends you keep it local when choosing plants or letting parts of your lawn go wild for these continent-hopping visitors.
“If you care about your monarchs, plant native plants. Native plants are much more useful to pollinators and wild animals than plants imported from other continents. Many of the native plants are just as beautiful and pleasing to me in the garden, and hopefully they are to you, too,” Homeyer wrote in 2021.
Choose plants native to your region for the highest-quality food source. Be sure to include late-season bloomers to provide monarchs with fuel for their annual fall migration.
Knowing the source of the plants you buy is important, too.
Neonicotinoid pesticides are especially harmful to the species, as they can kill bees and adult butterflies that ingest the toxic pollen and nectar of treated plants, the AP reports.
Since treated plants aren’t labeled as such, ask garden center staff about their pest-management practices. Buying only from trusted, organic sources or growing your own plants from seed are other good options.
Lastly, the article recommends setting up a butterfly puddling station: Create a mud puddle (or add water to sand) in a sunny spot of the yard and set a flat stone within it. Butterflies will sun themselves on the stone to raise their temperatures, and will sip water from the puddle to supplement their nectar diets with the salts, vitamins and minerals they need.
We need to transform and be sure we are doing our part to save a species that has always been an important part of Vermont summers.
