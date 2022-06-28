Our letters to the editor box runneth over with Vermonters opining and ranting about the U.S. Supreme Court decision last week to overturn Roe v. Wade. We were not expecting to receive an email informing us of the passing of a champion of the landmark decisions to legalize abortion some decades ago.
Dr. Emma Ottolenghi was a founding physician for the Vermont Women’s Health Center, which opened in 1972, and was among the first places to offer safe and legal abortions in Vermont.
Her son, Paul Wennberg, was kind enough to send along some information about Ottolenghi that we are excerpting here. Ottolenghi was well known in Vermont for her work on abortion rights, women’s and international health.
“Given today’s news about Roe v. Wade, I expect that your readers would be interested to hear about one of the pioneers in the development of abortion rights in Vermont,” Wennberg wrote.
Ottolenghi had an extraordinary life.
She was born in 1935, the second of three children to Nella Guastalla and Carlos Alberto Ottolenghi, a Jewish couple living outside of Torino, Italy. In 1938, Italy’s fascist government began issuing a series of racial laws that progressively tightened the state’s control of the Jewish population there. Her parents could only watch as their family and community were increasingly punished for being labeled “la razza ebraica (Jewish race).”
The Ottolenghi family fled the country, becoming refugees in 1939. They made it to Ecuador, where, in 1940, Nella died after giving premature birth to her third child.
Emma and her siblings initially attended the newly formed American School in Quito. With the war over, however, her father sent his children away to complete their education. For Emma, that was New York in 1950 (at 16), where she met her brother, Paul, 18. Together, they traveled to Montreal, attending local high schools there and, eventually, McGill University.
After receiving her undergraduate degree from McGill University in biochemistry in 1957, Emma enrolled in medical school at the McGill Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences. At the time, McGill had a quota limiting Jewish students, and she also was one of only two women in her class.
In 1958, Emma married John Wennberg, a fellow medical student from Washington State. They had four children. In 1966, the family moved to a farm house in Waterbury Center.
The move enabled Emma’s specialization in gynecology, as she quickly gained her license working at a hospital birthing ward. At the time, abortion was illegal in Vermont, and Emma would frequently find herself providing students with information about abortion services in New York City. The alternatives in Vermont were bleak: Every local hospital had a “septic unit” for patients who suffered through botched abortions.
According to an article by Seven Days by Amy Lilly, “(Most) local women didn’t have enough money for the trip, which left them with two options: self-induce, or obtain the illegal procedure under non-sterile conditions. Sepsis and hemorrhage were frequent results. Deaths allegedly occurred, but unlike other states, Vermont did not report the numbers to the Centers for Disease Control.”
In 1972, the Vermont Supreme Court deemed the state’s abortion law to be unconstitutional, at which point abortion became “neither legal nor illegal.”
Wennberg and his siblings wrote, “Rather than wait for legal certainty, Emma and several other physicians and advocates launched Vermont’s first abortion clinic: the Women’s Health Center. The Health Center soon became a lightning-rod for anti-abortion activists, who regularly threatened clinic staff. Emma, however, was unintimidated … even after starting her own gynecology practice in Waterbury ... where she became the beloved physician to countless women.”
To date, Vermont is the only state that has not passed a law restricting abortion access since Roe v. Wade.
Her life also took Ottolenghi to Latin America to do work with Save the Children, and working in clinics in South America. She became a world traveler, and eventually worked for multiple organizations that shifted her focus “from direct care, to training and technical assistance, to field research studies, and finally to consulting, which included a 2014 rewrite of the World Health Organization’s comprehensive guide for cervical cancer control,” her obituary notes.
“I am a feminist, and I want women to be able to choose what they do, not just in medicine, but in life,” she is quoted as saying.
We are grateful for her work while we are saddened by the news of her passing at a time when champions are called upon once again.
