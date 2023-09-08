We’re pleased to see Rutland City leadership taking action on public safety. While it would be unfair and inaccurate to say the city has been ignoring the rise in thefts, homelessness and drug-related crime, the situation is past a point where it requires our leaders’ full attention.
At Tuesday’s Rutland City Board of Aldermen meeting, Rutland Mayor Michael Doenges outlined his plan to outlaw panhandling and camping on city property. He also stated his intention to reconstitute the Board of Health, which will enable the city to more effectively address problem properties.
The actions come in the wake of a shooting on Cherry Street last weekend that left one man hospitalized and another dead — the latest violent incident in the area in recent months. It’s no question that Rutland City feels less safe. But it’s not just Rutland. There have been a spate of shootings around the state recently — in Whitingham, Danville, Leicester and Brookfield.
We still believe Rutland — and the rest of Vermont — is a safe place to live. It’s precisely because we’re so unaccustomed to these types of crimes that we so startled when they occur. But there’s no denying they’re becoming more frequent.
We’re encouraged that Doenges is bringing the fight to the city’s absentee landlords, who are complicit in our current public safety crisis by letting their properties fall into disrepair and become overrun by drug activity.
As the mayor told reporter Gordon Dritschilo earlier this week, reconstituting the Board of Health would give the city significant power to move on properties that host significant drug activity, like the Cherry Street property.
And while Doenges acknowledged that shutting down so-called drug houses may not fully root out the drug trade, he noted that working to keep housing drug-free is a quality-of-life issue for those in recovery struggling to find safe, healthy places to live.
We hope the city adds to that list local motel owners who have profited from the state’s voucher program while allowing the drug trade and other criminal activity to run rampant on their properties. Earlier this week, reporter Keith Whitcomb Jr. visited the Cortina Inn in Rutland Town with state and local leaders. The visit was a troubling look at the conditions in which more than 200 adults and children are forced to live.
But while city and town leaders are working to address these issues, we’d argue it’s time to take the gloves off. Our leaders deploy all available methods to either bring problem landlords into compliance or shut them down. They must also help those landlords working in good faith to ensure their properties remain accessible to those who need them — not just those who can pay top dollar.
We are less enthusiastic, however, about Doenges’ plan to outlaw camping and panhandling, which feels like little more than appeasing the social media mob clamoring for quick results. City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen already stated that panhandling is difficult to enforce since it’s protected under the First Amendment.
But we don’t necessarily blame Doenges for trying to do something that might appeal to those critics who have argued his administration has been too busy tinkering with traffic patterns while the city slips into lawlessness. However, anyone who understands how municipal government functions knows that’s a specious argument. The city can walk and chew gum at the same time.
Doenges’ critics should also remember that the city didn’t get here overnight. The previous administration bears it share of responsibility for failing to be proactive in addressing the very issues the current one is now working to address.
It’s also worth noting Rutland City Police Department has been working hard all along and doing the best it can, given how chronically understaffed it is. That understaffing is not deliberate; the department has struggled for years to attract quality candidates, and a slew of injuries and tragedies among current staff in recent months have only exacerbated matters.
We also want to caution the city against the slippery slope of enacting policies that further punish those at the bottom when we should be trying to help them. Such sentiment may be anathema to those who prefer harsher forms of justice, but we refuse to accept that we must sacrifice compassion in the name of safety.
Anyone who truly understands homelessness and addiction knows that people in these situations often are dealing with mental illness, physical disabilities, lifetimes of trauma and generational poverty. It’s satisfying to believe the myths about them leeching off the system because it insulates us from taking accountability for our neighbors. But we must rise to the challenge of extending compassion to the people we view with distaste without understanding their full experience.
The mayor has a bully pulpit from which he can vent his frustrations. We suggest he uses it. One good place to start is Montpelier, where our state leaders — including the Scott administration — have talked much but done little to tackle the overlapping crises of homelessness, mental health and addiction.
The current situation we find ourselves in may have come to a head during the pandemic, but it’s been long in coming. Lawmakers have kicked the can for too long, and only kicked it again this year in failing to effectively address the housing crisis.
Compounding the issue is the apparent revolving door of our state’s criminal justice system that seems to put repeat offenders back on the street as fast as police can arrest them. Here, too, the Legislature needs to enact reforms that a both meaningful and just.
We get that Rutlanders — and Vermonters at large — are discouraged, frustrated and afraid right now but we cannot lose our empathy and compassion in our efforts to make our communities safer. Real solutions will take time, commitment, and likely more money. They will take public buy-in. Start a neighborhood watch, attend community meetings like Project VISION, talk to your local leaders and police.
Remember, we cannot simply arrest our way out of this, and we cannot push the problem out of town. It’s OK if people are addicted, unhoused and suffering, as long as we don’t have to see it on our way to the grocery store. It may be easier that way, but it’s not an acceptable or humane solution.