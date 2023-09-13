We are grateful that our congressional delegation is doing all it can to bring more aid to Vermont for flood recovery.
U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch and U.S. Rep. Becca Balint sent a letter to majority, minority and Appropriations Committee leadership in the Senate and House of Representatives urging them to ensure that Congress passes federal funding for essential recovery and long-term disaster mitigation work in Vermont.
The White House on Sept. 1 issued an urgent plea for Congress to approve roughly $16 billion in new federal disaster aid, warning that the U.S. government is running out of money faster than anticipated to respond to Hurricane Idalia, the wildfires in Hawaii and other recent costly crises.
The new request is $4 billion more than the Biden administration sought when it first sounded the alarm about dwindling federal resources in early August. President Biden has called on lawmakers to approve the funds as part of a deal that would fund the government and stave off a shutdown at the end of the month.
The $16 billion would help restock the Disaster Relief Fund, the primary mechanism through which the Federal Emergency Management Agency provides assistance after major storms, fires and other calamities. Entering the heart of hurricane season, the fund has dipped to about $3.4 billion, according to FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, who told reporters this week that the agency has been forced to prioritize immediate disaster needs over longer term recovery efforts.
In Monday’s letter, Vermont’s delegation also called for increasing FEMA’s cap for hazard mitigation, making Small Business Administration loans forgivable in order to save small businesses, renters and homeowners from taking on additional debt after experiencing a disaster. It would also expand the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s emergency grant relief for impacted Vermont farmers, as well as opening eligibility for retroactive enrollment in the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program.
According to the letter, “As Vermont continues to respond to, and begins the recovery from, ongoing catastrophic flooding, we urge you to pass federal funding that meets the needs of our state, with a significant focus on funding for long-term disaster recovery and mitigation work. We ask you to move this funding expeditiously, so important federal resources for disaster response and recovery become available to states like Vermont as quickly as possible,” wrote the Vermont delegation.
They urged for support in investments in mitigation activities to build long-term resiliency against future disasters and the increasingly dangerous effects of climate change. “While the damage assessments and needs are ongoing, we appreciate your support for the authorization and appropriation of all additional federal disaster recovery and mitigation dollars that Vermont will need for years to come. Thank you for your consideration of our request and for your support of Vermont’s response and recovery process.”
According to a news release, the flash flooding Vermont experienced from July 7 through Aug. 8 impacted more than 5,000 individuals and families, led to more than 200 water rescues, nearly 90 road closures along major routes, and damage to 200-plus miles of rail in the state-owned rail system.
According to the release, the initial estimate from the state on flood-related damages is currently totaling in the many hundreds of millions of dollars. Small businesses, farming and rural communities, and individuals all suffered heavy losses, including anywhere between 145,000 and 686,000 acres of agricultural land across the state.
In addition, water and wastewater infrastructure was also severely damaged, including the wastewater facility in Johnson, which was completely destroyed and will likely cost upward of $10 million to replace. State inspectors have classified five dams as high hazard and 22 as significant hazards — leaving the state at significant risk for loss of life and property during future storms.
According to FEMA, so far, more than $54.7 million in federal assistance has been provided by FEMA and the SBA directly to Vermonters to aid in their recovery. The funds include grants from FEMA, payouts from the National Flood Insurance Program and long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the SBA.
As of Sept. 11, Vermont’s recovery assistance includes more than $17.7 million in FEMA’s Individual and Households Program grants awarded to eligible homeowners and renters in the nine designated Vermont counties. These grants help residents pay for uninsured and underinsured storm-related losses, including more than $16.2 million to help pay for home repair, home replacement and rental assistance for temporary housing, as well as $1.5 million in other needs like moving and storage fees, transportation, child care, medical and dental expenses.
According to FEMA, the National Flood Insurance Program has paid $18.3 million in claims for Vermont policyholders. And the SBA says it has approved more than $18.6 million in 394 long-term, low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, businesses of all sizes and nonprofit organizations to repair, rebuild or replace disaster-damaged physical property and cover economic injury.
To date, there have been 2,922 survivor visits to Vermont’s 13 Disaster Recovery Centers.
The delegation has stepped up, pushing hard for results. The need remains imminent as the state struggles back to its feet. It is important work that needs the delegation’s attention.
A reminder that recovery specialists from the state, FEMA and SBA provide information on available services, explain assistance programs, and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications for assistance. No appointment is necessary to visit — walk-ins are welcome. The deadline to apply for FEMA and SBA assistance is Oct. 12.