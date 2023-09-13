We are grateful that our congressional delegation is doing all it can to bring more aid to Vermont for flood recovery.

U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch and U.S. Rep. Becca Balint sent a letter to majority, minority and Appropriations Committee leadership in the Senate and House of Representatives urging them to ensure that Congress passes federal funding for essential recovery and long-term disaster mitigation work in Vermont.

