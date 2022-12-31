We find ourselves at the doorway of another year. For most Vermonters, 2022 proved to be just as difficult as navigating the pandemic of 2020 and 2021. The past year came with a lot of pinches and very few pats on the shoulder.
Every day that we publish, we use this space to nudge, educate, contextualize or provide a call for action. On this day, as we lean into 2023 and take an inventory of our lives, we urge you to resolve to broaden your horizon even further: Allow yourself to get shoved — not nudged. That’s not to say we are saying you’re stuck, but rather, we feel we could all demonstrate a better willingness to accept a variety of ideas and allow them to percolate over time with what we know, as well as what we think we know.
We have some reading recommendations for your deeper dives.
As a nation, we are wrestling with our identity. Many Americans are in a struggle between what they feel their politics should be and how the party edicts mesh with their lives (and lifestyle). That commitment to principles has created a chasm between us, and it is affecting our ability to problem-solve the most critical issues facing us as a society.
Wendell Berry, who is widely considered to be one of the best American thinkers and writers of our day, published a book in 2022 titled “The Need To Be Whole: Patriotism and the History of Prejudice.” Through a series of essays, Berry focuses on the topics of our national conversation, and he dissects them and shows how misguided we have become as a nation. As he picks at the scabs of history and lets them bleed on the page, he offers some hard truths that will not please any ideology. He does not accept that there are no-win situations, which provides a beacon of hope. It’s the sit-down we all need.
Nearly every challenging issue facing Vermont — housing, child care, affordability, homelessness, addiction, mental health, and others — all have a common thread: poverty. At its root, more Vermonters are finding themselves in hardship; struggling is becoming a way of life. The most vulnerable communities in our state are the ones that are growing and are requiring urgent attention.
Yet, many people see poverty as “somebody else’s problem.” Not so. It is everyone’s problem. Joanne Samuel Goldblum and Colleen Shaddox explain the issue, its implications on communities and services, and the long-term effects in “Broke in America: Seeing, Understanding, and Ending U.S. Poverty” (2021). By no means is this book a map out of poverty, but it is a wake-up call. For a state like Vermont, with affordability and rural challenges, it connects the critical dots between policy and practicality. It reveals just how important (and hard) lifting families out of poverty can be.
“Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America” by Ibram X. Kendi is a hard lesson. The National Book Award winner is unforgiving in its dissection of our historical missteps and what came as a result of them. It is humbling in its brutality and astounding in how comprehensive it is.
Meanwhile, “The 1619 Project” (2021), which won the Pulitzer Prize, is characterized as “A New Origin Story.” Through its essays, interviews, poetry and more, The New York Times’ staff reframes what we think we knew about slavery in America. It is a powerful exhibition of facts and points of view.
Lastly, “Call Us What We Carry” (2021) by poet Amanda Gorman is a collage of what racism looks like today, front and center. It also provides hard-to-read lessons. But its presentation is engaging, creative and genuine in its uniqueness.
An insightful look at how we as consumers connect (or don’t) to our world is laid out in “A History of The World In Seven Cheap Things: A Guide to Capitalism, Nature, and the Future of the Planet” (2017) by Raj Patel and Jason W. Moore. It’s an analysis of “today’s planetary emergencies,” and while it is also a reshaping of modern commerce, it looks back at how we (as consumers) let policies of the past dictate the decisions for the future. In other words, Patel and Moore demonstrate just how out of step we have become in how we spend money (and on where we are spending it).
“The Paradox of Democracy: Free Speech, Open Media, and Perilous Persuasion” (2022) by Zac Gershberg and Sean Illing shows “that our contemporary debates over media, populism, and cancel culture are not too different from democratic cultural experiences of the past,” according to the book notes. We feel that understanding messaging is just as important as understanding the messages being circulated.
Lastly, we offer up two novels by Becky Chambers — “A Psalm for the Wild Built” (2021) and its sequel, “A Prayer for the Crown Shy.” (2022). This short (in pages and volume) series is a modern-day fable that dials into critical issues of tolerance and diversity. It is an unlikely friendship that develops between a young monk and a robot. Sounds intriguing? It is. These books, written during the isolation of the pandemic, are a bright glimmer of hope of what could (and ought to) be across society.
Our first step forward into 2023 needs to be one of hope, courage, and a willingness to usher in the change we want for a better tomorrow. That’s a resolution — and journey — we should all get behind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.