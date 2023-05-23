We have been broken-hearted in recent weeks following a series of incidents involving young people.
Sometimes, the cases are not difficult to spot. Right there, in the text of a news release from the Vermont State Police or local law enforcement, we see the citation for a charge of either endangering a child or cruelty to a child. The crime is almost always committed by an adult, and there often is a laundry list of other charges. The most common are domestic disputes committed in front of a young person, or someone driving negligently with children in the vehicle. Sometimes they are drug cases.
There are much more heinous crimes committed around and to children that only gain focus at an arraignment or a trial. Our newspapers have a policy of not naming victims of domestic or sexual abuse. Because of our regular contact with law enforcement, the judicial system, advocacy groups and many school districts, as well as angry members of the public, we sometimes hear about those cases, too.
Also less obvious but equally alarming are the growing number of overdoses in our communities, as well as accidental deaths and suicides.
All of this is to demonstrate that on any given day in Vermont, there are too many children who could end up in the custody of the state. That requires a proportionate number of caring and loving individuals willing to foster a young person.
A news release came to us this week noting that May is National Foster Care Month. It is the month in which awareness is raised about the staggering and sad situation of a population of vulnerable young people, but it is a year-round effort to serve.
According to the news release from the Vermont Department for Children and Families, “It is a time to acknowledge the role of foster and kinship care providers statewide. In Vermont, more than 1,000 children and youth are currently provided foster care. Most will successfully reunify with their birth families. When that is not possible, permanency is sought — often through adoption.”
It goes on to state that this year, the state “is highlighting the need to take a holistic and culturally responsive approach to supporting the mental health needs of those involved with child welfare. This includes the mental health and wellbeing of children and youth, their caregivers, and of the staff within the many agencies and services involved with the care of children and youth in foster care.”
“Our goal is to assure that we remain person-centered, trauma informed and provide individualized plans with consideration of a culturally responsive approach. We are deeply appreciative of the caregivers, staff and community partners who continue to serve children and youth through foster care. National Foster Care Month affords us another opportunity to say thank you for that commitment and service,” said DCF Commissioner Chris Winters in the release.
In the coming weeks, nearly 2,000 unhoused Vermonters who have been part of the General Assistance program in motels around the state will be released into the general population again, as the program is being phased out. It has been documented that of those homeless families, as many as 400 are children, perhaps more. While those children have families to be with, the challenges facing the unhoused population are likely to be great, and there is a potential for a percentage of those children to fall into need of foster care, and mental health services.
“When you become a foster parent/kinship foster parent, you become part of a team that’s dedicated to protecting children, supporting families and helping young people to develop their fullest potential,” said Winters. “Vermont is always in need of caring individuals and families willing to open their homes to children in need.”
“Using a lens of compassion and cultural humility to understand the ways that culture can impact how a person approaches mental health is vital to being able to connect children, youth, and families to the services they need,” said Deputy Commissioner Aryka Radke in the same release. “The journey of exploring the mental health needs of children and families must begin early so that we may engage appropriate interventions sooner. By drawing on those strengths, leaning on the support of extended family and friends, and connecting to local community resources, families have demonstrated that they know how to manage difficult situations.”
In Vermont, you must be at least 21 years old. You can be single, married, living with a partner or joined through civil union; however, you must meet the licensing requirements for foster homes in Vermont. (Applications are considered regardless of disability, ethnicity, gender, gender identity/expression, race, religion or sexual orientation.)
Foster families can care for infants, toddlers and teenagers; sibling groups; children with complex medical or developmental needs; youth who identify as LGBTQ; children who need short-term, urgent care; and teens transitioning from residential care back to the community. You can get more information or apply at dcf.vermont.gov/fsd/foster online.
Help if you can. The need is there. Children deserve the best chance they can get, and that may mean giving of yourself in a meaningful and impactful way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.