Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, of the Chittenden District, has indicated she intends to introduce a ranked-choice voting bill this session that will allow voters to rank the candidates on their ballot in order of preference.
We think that is an excellent idea for Vermont.
According to the Campaign Legal Center, which monitors the U.S. election process, “Ranked-choice voting makes our democracy more equitable and gives voters more choice at the ballot box.”
Voting for more than one candidate on the ballot in a single race may seem a little odd to most, but to those familiar with ranked-choice voting, it has provided a way to improve voting and elections. (Ranked-choice voting) elections are more inclusive because it gives voters an easy and more meaningful way to express their candidate preferences, the CLC website indicates.
According to Jesse Clark, a doctorate student in the Department of Political Science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, ranked-choice voting can be broken down into two main types: instant-runoff voting (IRV) and single-transferrable vote (STV). IRV is currently used in Maine. It works by allowing voters to rank as many of their preferences as they see fit. If a candidate breaks 50% of first-place votes, they win the election. If not, it goes into a vote reallocation. The candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated, and voters who named that candidate as their first are then allocated to their second choice. This process continues until one candidate reaches a minimum 50%+1 of the remaining votes.
According to Clark, in an STV system, there are multiple winners in each race, and voters rank as many candidates as they wish. If a candidate breaks the threshold of first-place votes to be elected, votes from different precincts are randomly assigned to their second choice. This continues until all available seats in an election have been filled. In effect, this is a form of proportional representation and carries distinct representational effects separate from the actual rankings of candidates, Clark notes.
This initiative has been enacted in Alaska, Maine and more than 20 cities across the country, and ensures that the majority winner prevails, even when there are more than two candidates in the race.
In Maine, it was used for U.S. House and Senate primary and general elections, and primaries for statewide offices and state legislative seats. In 2019, New York City voters approved ranked-choice voting for all city primary and special elections starting in 2021. Alaskans approved ranked-choice voting along with other democracy reforms in 2020.
So what are the benefits? According to the CLC, when voters are able to fully express their preferences, voter turnout also tends to increase. A study has shown that turnout in elections using ranked-choice voting increased by 10%, even after accounting for other factors.
In addition, the CLC states, ranked-choice voting saves time and money for jurisdictions by eliminating the need for costly runoff elections. Runoff elections are not only costly but also less representative. Runoff elections tend to have low and unbalanced turnout resulting in the selection of candidates who may not actually reflect voter preferences.
It also avoids the “Spoiler Effect” of an election, the CLC website states. With ranked-choice voting, voters do not have to worry about strategically voting for candidates that they do not like in order to avoid “throwing away” or splitting their vote. If candidate B is the voter’s favorite choice, they can vote for B without fear that her vote will be “wasted.”
What we like about ranked-choice voting is that it really forces candidates to abandon negative campaign tactics because candidates not only need the first choice votes of their supporters, but also the second and third choice votes from voters who prefer other candidates. CLC cites a study has shown that jurisdictions with ranked-choice voting have experienced friendlier campaigns and majority support in the cities using it. (Wouldn’t that be a nice change?)
We also appreciate that multi-winner ranked-choice elections allow a larger spectrum of voters to elect their candidates of choice. In multi-winner ranked-choice voting elections, minority communities and communities with a diversity of backgrounds can elect candidates of choice. This in turn can lead to a more diverse array of candidates.
It also forces the electorate to educate themselves on all of the candidates at a level beyond what party affiliation follows the name on the ballot.
What sounds like a seismic change from the current “pick one” voting is a big step forward in making voting more equitable. That is the kind of election reform we could get behind here in Vermont.
It has our vote.
