We are all for the free flow of ideas. The American Library Association kicked off National Library Week this week. We think that is something worth celebrating.
As we all know, public libraries have a rich history, believed to date back to around 2600 B.C. For thousands of years, humans have seen the value in sharing stories, information and saving it for future generations. (Their role was so important through the centuries, libraries often were among the first targets of destruction so that ideas were summarily censored and could no longer be spread.)
According to the American Library Association website, in the mid-1950s “research showed that Americans were spending less on books and more on radios, televisions and musical instruments. Concerned that Americans were reading less, the American Library Association and the American Book Publishers formed a nonprofit citizens organization called the National Book Committee in 1954. In 1957, the committee developed a plan for National Library Week based on the idea that once people were motivated to read, they would support and use libraries.”
Given the public outcry we saw in Vermont over a proposal — since reversed — to digitize collections and consolidate library services in the Vermont State Colleges System, the importance of libraries is front and center. In addition, on Town Meeting Day, we saw local library budgets were approved handily.
But we are also seeing a culture war at play. Now, more than ever, with the ever expanding national banned books list and an increased focus on social media and screen-based technology, libraries need our collective attention.
In Vermont, we have several excellent reasons why you should visit your local library.
First, there is the Vermont Book Award, given by the Vermont College of Fine Arts in Montpelier each year since 2015. On May 6, the 2022 awards will be given in four categories from 14 finalists that were chosen from a field of 50 nominees.
The prizes are awarded in each spring for work published the prior calendar year. Books by writers who live in Vermont for at least six months of the year are eligible as long as their work is not self-published.
Librarians, independent booksellers and publishers are allowed to nominate works in four categories: creative nonfiction, fiction, poetry and children’s literature. That is to say, the finalists are out there waiting to be read. Here is a breakdown of the nominees by category.
Creative nonfiction: “Looking for the Hidden Folk: How Iceland’s Elves Can Save the Earth” by Nancy Marie Brown; “Aurelia, Aurélia” by Kathryn Davis; and “Still No Word From You: Notes in the Margin” by Peter Orner.
Fiction: “Revenge of the Scapegoat” by Caren Beilin; “The Storyteller’s Death” by Ann Davila Cardinal; “Marigold and Rose” by Louise Gluck; and “Keen” by Erin Stalcup.
Poetry: “Yearn” by Rage Hezekiah; “What Happens Next Is Anyone’s Guess” by Carol Potter; and “What Is Otherwise Infinite” by Bianca Stone.
Children’s literature: “We Made It All Up” by Margot Harrison; “Meant to Be” by Jo Knowles; “The Night Wild” by Zoë Tilley Poster; and “Firsts & Lasts: The Changing Seasons” by Leda Schubert.
Check them out — literally.
Then, it was announced this week that the Vermont Reads 2023 book will be “Last Night at The Telegraph Club” by Malinda Lo, a story that weaves actual events into this narrative about a teenaged girl finding her true self.
Since 2003, the Vermont Humanities (formerly known as Vermont Humanities Council) invites students, adults and seniors across the state to read the same book and participate in a variety of community activities related to the book’s themes. More than 200 Vermont towns, cities and villages have participated in Vermont Reads to date. It has included schools, libraries, service organizations, churches, businesses and other community-based organizations. There are more details at www.vermonthumanities.org online.
Lastly, the American Library Association not only wants readers to visit the library to find books met their interests, but they also encourage us to read banned and challenged books. According to a news release, the State of America’s Libraries Report “tells the story of how libraries are innovating and adapting to improve the well-being of their communities in the midst of censorship challenges.”
Libraries in every state faced another year of unprecedented attempts to ban books. More information is available at uniteagainstbookbans.org online. In 2022, ALA tracked the highest number of censorship reports since the association began compiling data about library censorship more than 20 years ago. ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom tracked 2,571 unique titles targeted for censorship, a 38% increase from the 1,858 unique titles targeted in 2021. Most of the targeted books were written by or about members of the LGBTQIA+ community and people of color.
Seek out the list of banned books, as well as the most challenged books, and read them.
Then, be part of a free flow of ideas.
