Full support
A bill that will help Vermont protect its surface waters, passed second reading in the Vermont Senate this week. H.466's recent passage in the House and the Senate represents a significant step toward thoughtful climate-resilient protections for our rivers, streams, lakes and ponds while ensuring equitable access for surface water users in the future.
We hope it gets passage and is signed at the governor's desk.
The bill has the support of the Connecticut River Conservancy, Conservation Law Foundation, National Wildlife Federation’s Northeast Regional Center, Vermont Council of Trout Unlimited and Vermont Natural Resources Council.
In a joint statement on H.466, these groups noted that “as periods of drought increase and seasonal weather patterns grow more erratic, and we face increased developmental pressure, demands for surface water from industrial, agricultural, and municipal users are growing. Simultaneously, no standards exist under Vermont law to protect downstream users access to the amount of water that remains in a stream after a withdrawal. Only a few select surface water users are required to report and apply for a permit, including ski areas withdrawing water for snowmaking, de minimus users, and those triggering a federal water quality certificate. As a result, the state has little to no knowledge of the impact of water withdrawals.”
In response to this issue, two years ago, lawmakers passed Act 173, which convened an expert study group to investigate and make recommendations to the General Assembly regarding the environmental, economic and recreational impacts of surface water diversions, including the transfer of surface water between watersheds.
We agree that H.466 is the best next step in insuring protections
