Like clockwork, trolls have made a terrible situation worse.
It is bad enough that an 18-year-old stormed into an elementary school Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers in the United States’ deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. He also shot his 66-year-old grandmother in the face. The teen, who had spelled out his violent plans in online messages shortly before the massacre at Robb Elementary was killed by law enforcement officers. Investigators say they don’t yet know a motive for the shootings.
Enter, the trolls.
The Associated Press reports unfounded claims that the gunman was an immigrant living in the U.S. illegally, or was transgender, quickly emerged on Twitter, Reddit and other social media platforms. They were accompanied by familiar conspiracy theories suggesting the entire shooting was somehow staged.
The claims reflect broader problems with racism and intolerance toward transgender people, and are an effort to blame the shooting on minority groups who already endure higher rates of online harassment and hate crimes, according to disinformation expert Jaime Longoria.
“It’s a tactic that serves two purposes: It avoids real conversations about the issue (of gun violence), and it gives people who don’t want to face reality a patsy, it gives them someone to blame,” said Longoria, director of research at the Disinfo Defense League, a nonprofit that works to fight racist misinformation.
In the hours after the shooting, posts falsely claiming the gunman was living in the country illegally went viral, with some users adding embellishments, including that he was “on the run from Border Patrol.” The trolls blamed President Joe Biden for the deaths.
Other social media users seized on images of innocent internet users to falsely identify them as the gunman and claim he was transgender. Authorities have released no information on the gunman’s sexuality or gender identification. But that has not stopped internet users from creating narratives that are now being shared widely to drum up fear.
In some cases, misinformation about mass shootings or other events are spread by well-intentioned social media users trying to be helpful. In other cases, it can be the work of grifters looking to start fake fundraisers or draw attention to their website or organization, according to the AP.
Then there are the trolls who seemingly do it for fun, which is just disgusting.
Without fanning flames and spreading lies, the massacre is traumatizing for everyone, but especially children. To drum up fear on the back of such tragedies is sick and twisted.
There are ways to cope, including many right here at home.
On Thursday, the state issued a reminder to Vermonters of the mental health resources available to them.
“With a global COVID-19 pandemic and national and international turmoil, people have been exposed to extended stress, disruption and trauma. When coupled with the terrible acts witnessed over the past month, many Vermonters may be feeling emotions such as anger, sadness, frustration and grief,” a news release states.
It goes on: “Part of the challenge is a general feeling of powerlessness. Know that there are actions you can take as an individual. Reach out to people around you, especially people who may be isolated or alone, or if you are feeling isolated and alone. Offer to cook a meal, babysit or clean for someone who may be overwhelmed. … Other things you could do include picking up groceries for someone, running errands or having quiet time with people over tea or coffee. These actions can help the giver and receiver, increase community connection, and reduce feelings of personal helplessness.”
The release concludes: “There are many methods used to soothe, help, and be helped. Whether it’s contacting a professional or peer counseling service, or reaching out to friends, family or community members, know that you are not alone.”
The following resources can be accessed 24 hours a day, seven days a week:
— Counselors are available through the Crisis Text Line. Anyone who texts “VT” to 741741 will be connected to a trained professional.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org for an online chat option.
— Vermont has a network of community mental health providers by dialing 211.
— Pathways Vermont provides a free support line. Call or text (833) 888-2557.
— Individuals with substance-use challenges can call VT Helplink at 802-565-LINK (5465) or visit VTHelplink.org online.
If you feel the news (and its fallout) is too much to bear, don’t hesitate to get help now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.