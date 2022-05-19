We had hoped (along with, we suspect, much of the rest of the city) that the March election had put an end to the Board of School Commissioners making a ridiculous spectacle out of city politics.
This week, though, we were greeted with the spectacle of a commissioner seemingly asking the Board of Aldermen to interfere with School Board business, a member of the Board of Aldermen seemingly wanting to rewrite the charter because she disapproves of a mayoral appointment and backers of one faction on the board trotting out a long-discredited canard about mayoral appointments.
It is Mayor David Allaire’s prerogative to appoint Bob Pearo Jr. to replace Brittany Cavacas on the School Board. If School Commissioner Marybeth Lennox-Levins does not like his choice, it is her prerogative to vote against confirmation and to state her reasons.
It is odd for her though, to bring those objections, along with letters from similarly minded people, to the Board of Aldermen. She might as well bring them to the planning commission or the Pawlet Select Board. The confirmation vote will be debated and held by the city School Board, and the buck will stop there.
The stated objections to Pearo are that in this year’s election, he finished behind fellow candidate Marisa Kiefaber. Kiefaber who also fell short of winning a seat on the board, but not as short as Pearo. This is irrelevant to the process of filling a vacancy. The city lacks ranked choice voting. A win is a win; a loss is a loss.
Mayor Gilbert Godnick had a personal preference for appointing the next candidate in line when a vacancy came open, but Godnick did not always adhere to this preference and mayors throughout the subsequent 40 years have preferred other methods of choosing appointees, despite claims that seem to arise every few years when a vacancy appears and a candidate feels entitled to a seat he or she failed to win.
It is also difficult to believe, despite no real talk of the candidates’ relative merits Monday, those who prefer Kiefaber would call for Pearo’s nomination if he had finished ahead of her. It seems rather transparently a pretext.
Allaire's choice of Pearo appears political, as well — while he avoided getting involved in the dispute as mayor, he was always clear in his sympathies for the faction that supported keeping the “Raider” name — but it’s a fairly innocuous one. Replacing Cavacas with Pearo maintains the status quo and doesn't tip the political scales. If anything, maintaining the ideological balance of the board seems closer to honoring the intentions of the voters in March.
Allaire said later in the week that he found Pearo articulate during the campaign and that Pearo, a local business-owner with children in the schools, was voicing concerns that needed to aired about a seeming lack of accountability among trouble making students. He also said he had a reservation about appointing Kiefaber while her father serves on the board.
While Pearo may not be the preference of School Board Chair Alison Notte and other like-minded commissioners, he's not necessarily a bad pick. Pearo ran for a seat on the board on the "Rutland Parents 4 RCPS" slate and was an outspoken critic of how the district has handled incidents of bullying, especially at Rutland Middle School. In light of increasing concerns from families about bullying and violence in city schools, perhaps it makes sense to put such a critic on the board. Perhaps he can channel that energy to effect some change.
Notte and company would be well served to practice a bit of diplomacy and compromise. Finding common ground with those on the other side of the political aisle is integral to a healthy democracy — especially, in local politics, where our political foes are often our literal neighbors. Continuing to be unwaveringly dogmatic and consumed by personal animus, as this board has been for the past two years, is unproductive, harmful and will only breed more ugly division. At the end of the day, everyone on both sides of this issue is playing a petty political game, which is disappointing considering the important work before both boards.
Perhaps what both sides should consider is that what the voters have told us during the past two elections is that their attachment to a problematic mascot does not mean they are eager to be drawn into a much broader, much uglier culture war, and we’d all better figure out how we can get along.
