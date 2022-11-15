Lots of nonprofits and organizations around Vermont are either asking for donations, or are gearing up for Nov. 29, which is Giving Tuesday.
Across Vermont, these organizations have come to depend on donations and fundraising to support their important work. At a time where we say we want smaller government, the rise of nonprofits has filled the gap. The range of these services is from visiting nurses at birth to hospice care at end of life. They support veterans — many who are struggling. They protect family members who have been abused or are living in fear. They provide support for the most vulnerable individuals in our community, including the homeless, the mentally ill, addicts, and every scenario you can think of where a little more care is required.
Not everyone is willing to support the nonprofit sector. However, we see and hear stories every day about how services provided by nonprofits and other social service organizations reshape lives in powerful ways.
This week, MacKenzie Scott announced she was making another round of gifts to organizations, using her philanthropic muscle. Scott started giving big in the summer of 2020 when she announced her first round of unrestricted, mostly one-time donations to hundreds of charities. For many organizations, the seven- and eight-figure gifts were the largest they had ever received, and her subsequent giving has continued to follow that model.
The big gifts have been a boon to the groups that received them. However, there have been widespread fears in the nonprofit world that her gifts would lead other donors to pull back their support, or that small groups wouldn’t be able to handle them, that have proven to be largely unfounded.
That’s according to a study by the Center for Effective Philanthropy, which surveyed more than 700 nonprofits that Scott identified as grant recipients in 2020 and 2021. The center received responses from 277 nonprofits.
Among the center’s findings:
— Nearly 90% of respondents said the gift from Scott was the largest unrestricted donation their organization had ever received.
— Almost all of the nonprofits — 98% — said they were directing the funds toward improving their existing programs and starting new ones.
— Almost three-quarters — 73% — said they were hiring more staff or consultants to take on that new work.
— More than 90% said they were using the donation to improve their charity’s financial stability.
— Most of the respondents said foundations and individual donors didn’t change their support because of the Scott donation, something many nonprofits and philanthropy experts had worried about.
— Slightly more than half of the respondents in the study — 52% — said receiving a donation from Scott made their fundraising efforts easier, and 35% said it had no effect at all on their fundraising.
— 60% of survey respondents said Scott’s gift gave the charity a boost to improve its infrastructure.
— 62% of respondents said they were able to give employees significant raises.
— About 75% of respondents said receiving a donation from Scott changed their approach to fundraising because it bolstered their confidence when asking foundations or individuals for support. Some said Scott’s gift made them feel confident enough to ask foundations for larger grants than they had in the past, or it gave them greater courage to ask for larger annual gifts from donors.
To date, Scott has given more than $13 billion to charity. Nearly $8.6 billion of that went out in her first three rounds of giving, on which the study, “Giving Big: The Impact of Large, Unrestricted Gifts on Nonprofits,” is focused. Advancing racial, gender, and other types of equity is an important part of the missions of many organizations that received Scott gifts.
— Nearly 70% of survey respondents said Scott’s gift allowed their organization to advance racial equity more effectively, and nearly two-thirds said they were better able to further economic mobility.
— 65% of the survey’s respondents identify as women and 40% as people of color. Among the latter, many said that receiving a donation from Scott was especially galvanizing.
For certain, the gifts were game-changing. Nonprofits in the study received donations from Scott of $1 million to $250 million. The study puts the significant size of those gifts into context. The median grant from Scott was $8 million, a monumental sum when compared with $100,000, the median grant most staffed foundations give to nonprofits, according to the study.
However, we fall back on Giving Tuesday, which is two weeks away. Every gift provided to nonprofits that do what government is unable to do — and most times what we can’t do as individuals and families — is also a game-changer. We don’t have to be billionaires to make a difference.
