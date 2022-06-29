With abortion now — or soon to be — illegal in over a dozen states, and restricted in many more, there’s increased concern regarding tech companies collecting personal details of their users. There are increased calls to limit that tracking and surveillance.
“One fear is that law enforcement or vigilantes could use those data troves against people seeking ways to end unwanted pregnancies,” an Associated Press article on tech concerns stated.
According to the AP, history has repeatedly demonstrated that whenever people’s personal data is tracked and stored, there’s always a risk that it could be misused or abused.
“With the Supreme Court’s Friday overruling of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion, collected location data, text messages, search histories, emails and seemingly innocuous period and ovulation-tracking apps could be used to prosecute people who seek an abortion — or medical care for a miscarriage — as well as those who assist them,” the AP wrote.
However, it’s already happening.
Until this past May, anyone could buy a weekly trove of data on clients at more than 600 Planned Parenthood sites around the country for as little as $160, according to a recent Vice investigation. The files included approximate patient addresses — derived from where their cellphones “sleep” at night — income brackets, time spent at the clinic, and the top places people visited before and afterward, the AP reported.
It’s all possible because federal law — specifically, HIPAA, the 1996 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act — protects the privacy of medical files at your doctor’s office, but not any information that third-party apps or tech companies collect about you. This is also true if an app that collects your data shares it with a third party that might abuse it, the AP report stated.
“Technology companies have by and large tried to sidestep the issue of abortion where their users are concerned. They haven’t said how they might cooperate with law enforcement or government agencies trying to prosecute people seeking an abortion where it is illegal — or who are helping someone do so.
Last week, four Democratic lawmakers asked federal regulators to investigate Apple and Google for allegedly deceiving millions of mobile phone users by enabling the collection and sale of their personal data to third parties,” according to AP.
“Individuals seeking abortions and other reproductive healthcare will become particularly vulnerable to privacy harms, including through the collection and sharing of their location data,” the lawmakers said in the letter. “Data brokers are already selling, licensing and sharing the location information of people that visit abortion providers to anyone with a credit card.”
Apple and Google have remained quiet on the issue so far.
But the pressure is on.
Governments and law enforcement can subpoena companies for data on their users.
The AP reports Big Tech policies generally suggest the companies will comply with abortion-related data requests unless they see them as overly broad. Meta, for instance, pointed to its online transparency report, which says “we comply with government requests for user information only where we have a good-faith belief that the law requires us to do so.”
Online rights advocates say that’s not enough, AP reports.
“In this new environment, tech companies must step up and play a crucial role in protecting women’s digital privacy and access to online information,” said an official at the Center for Democracy and Technology. For instance, they could strengthen and expand the use of privacy-protecting encryption; limit the collection, sharing and sale of information that can reveal pregnancy status; and refrain from using artificial intelligence tools that could also infer which users are likely to be pregnant.
Of course, online safety has always been an issue, and will continue to be. Safety and privacy in concert with using the internet creates a lot of blurring of the lines.
Unless all of your data is securely encrypted, there’s always a chance that someone, somewhere can access it. So abortion rights activists suggest that people in states where abortion is outlawed should limit the creation of such data in the first place.
For instance, they urge turning off phone location services — or just leaving your phone at home — when seeking reproductive health care. To be safe, they say, it’s good to read the privacy policies of any health apps in use.
It is sad that we are to a point in history where we need to think about privacy because our rights are being attacked. Go figure.
