The weather this week certainly would imply that summer is here. The long weekend associated with the start of the season apparently worked.
A conversation with some local business owners provided further confirmation: People are out and about. They also appear to be spending money in local shops, and stopping in for a bite to eat. A lot of those folks are Vermonters.
That is a good thing. We should be exploring our state and enjoying the range of its communities. We are fortunate to have great museums, historic sites, wonderful downtowns, music venues, cultural centers, and so much more.
As much as being in Vermont puts emphasis on the outdoors, our downtowns thrive when we spend locally. Those transactions are feeding people in that community, allowing bills to be paid, and providing “quality of life.”
We would submit this is the perfect time to begin planning your spring and summer treks around Vermont. Go to spots you’ve never been to before. Put in the destination, and let the GPS guide you, but maybe take the long way. (You could really go old school and buy a map or gazetteer.)
Instead of using this space to give you heady analysis about politics, or to untangle a complicated issue that feels impossible, we are using this weekend to offer plausible. Maybe even probable.
There is no better time to enjoy what Vermont has to offer than right now. Whether it is searching out the best maple creemee; or it is attending a concert or a play; or it is exploring a far-off spot you’ve heard about but never ventured to.
Here are a few quick recommendations:
The Vermont State Parks system is 55 locations scattered around the state offer camping, biking, fishing, hiking, boating (kayaks, canoes, rowboats and paddle boats are available at most parks), nature walks, music, beach time and more. (Thirty-nine parks have campsites, 28 have beaches and nine have cottages.) They often offer a variety of a nature programs. Several of the parks have nature centers with experts on site. The guides undergo intensive training focused on developing thematic and entertaining programs that help foster curiosity and provide details about the unique features at each parks. The state website (www.vtstateparks.com) has all you need to know.
If you love history, Mount Independence State Historic Site in Orwell and Chimney Point on Lake Champlain are just for you. Mount Independence is one of the best preserved Revolutionary War archaeological sites and includes a museum and over six miles of walking and hiking trails. Chimney Point is a historic tavern building located in Addison County on the shores of Lake Champlain. The exhibits look at the history of the three earliest cultures in the region — the Indigenous Americans, French Colonial and early Americans — through the artifacts they left behind and interesting images and maps. There are many other historic sites to explore, as well. Check out historicsites.vermont.gov online.
We would submit that Main Street — any Main Street — is worth checking out in Vermont. They are telling many stories just in architecture. Knowing how to “read” a downtown will tell you a lot about its residents and what is important there. For more than 400 years, there have been settlements across New England. The region hosts some of the oldest buildings in the nation, including homes, and represents a collection of architectural styles more varied than in any other part of the country. Do a little research — “The Field Guide to American Houses,” by example — and you’ll be spotting various styles — Colonial, Georgian, Federal, Greek Revival, Victorian — with the best of them.
Old graveyards are also a wonderful place to learn history, see amazing craftsmanship, and get to know better who lived in a community. Depending on where you go, you might stumble onto the gravesites of former statesmen and governors, as well as countless soldiers and veterans from wars dating back to the country’s founding.
When you are trying the local food, see what galleries might be open. Local artists are always showing off their talents, and small galleries and studio tours are a great way to experience different kinds of art up close.
And if you are feeling really ambitious in your planning, center your trip around a play or concert and truly make a day of it.
There are so many options to try. Your visit keeps the economic engine of the state running well. And before you know it, you’ll realize how many fellow Vermonters are stopping by your town to shop, stay and visit.
It’s the give and take that benefits a small state. And the maple creemees aren’t bad, either.
