This week marks the end of an era. For as long as most of our regular readers can remember, Dennis Jensen has been writing about hunting and fishing in these pages. Jensen is an award-winning columnist (and was also a longtime award-winning sportswriter for the Herald).

This weekend marks his final contribution. Jensen Afield, which for years had been a weekly fixture in the weekend edition, was cut back to bi-weekly a few years ago. Then, last month, in an effort to scale-back costs in anticipation of another lean first quarter, Executive Editor Steven Pappas cut the column back to monthly.

