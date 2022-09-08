This is what the Hartford Courant had to say recently about that state’s growing opioid epidemic:
It should draw the attention of every adult in Connecticut to know that Fiona Cullinan Firine said, “my son didn’t stand a chance.”
That son, Cameron, did not when he took a pain pill that turned out to be a lethal dose of illicitly manufactured fentanyl in 2018.
Firine is far from alone. The number of parents and families suffering in that same way has grown immensely since Cameron’s death, as state Department of Public Health data shows drug overdose deaths increased by 11% between 2020 and 2021 in Connecticut and is the leading cause of unintentional death for state residents.
According to DPH, 93% of overdose deaths in the state involved an opioid last year, and 86% of those deaths involved fentanyl.
In total, 1,524 people in Connecticut died of drug overdoses in 2021, DPH data shows. But from 2012 to 2021, there was a 327% increase in these deaths.
The numbers are no surprise to state leaders, many of whom gathered this week for International Overdose Awareness Day at the state Capitol.
Gov. Ned Lamont, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Attorney General William Tong, Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, Department of Mental Health & Addiction Services Commissioner Nancy Navarretta, CT Harm Reduction Alliance Executive Director Mark Jenkins, JoShonda Guerrier of the Department of Children and Families were there.
So were advocates, survivors, and supporters.
Firine explained to those gathered that her son thought he was taking an oxycodone pill, but it actually was 11,000 micrograms of fentanyl. That’s a dose strong enough to kill several people.
After her son’s death, Firine started the nonprofit advocacy group For Cameron and works to help people fight against addiction. Cameron had hoped to help others, too.
But consider what Cameron was, and others still are, up against.
On the same day of the awareness event, at U.S. District Court in Hartford, a judge sentenced a Manchester man to 28 months in prison (and five years of supervised release), for distributing fentanyl pills.
Just two days before that, a federal judge in Bridgeport sentenced a Hartford man to more than 11 years in prison. That man didn’t just traffic fentanyl, he was a heroin dealer, too. On the same day the Hartford man got sentenced, so did a Wethersfield man.
The charge? Fentanyl trafficking. He kept it in the spare tire compartment of a minivan, federal authorities said. On August 10, an East Hartford man got 15 years in prison for trafficking narcotics. Authorities listed what they said they found in his apartment: 687 grams of fentanyl, 0.69 grams of PCP, four grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and various drug-packaging materials.
A New Britain man was arrested on August 2 and charged with fentanyl distribution.
This list could go on, and Hartford is not alone in trying to get the scourge of fentanyl off its streets: A New Haven man got five years in prison last week for distributing fentanyl.
Those are federal prosecutions. Lamont was not wrong when, in noting the need to go after drug traffickers, he said, “There’s no difference than treating it like a murder weapon because that’s what it is.”
But it goes further than simply rooting out drug dealers. Officials said they also are pursuing illicit manufacturing as well, noting Connecticut has helped in recovering more than $40 billion dollars through legal action against opioid drug manufacturers.
It is only through this combined effort of broad enforcement and prosecution, fierce legal action and assistance for those battling addiction, that Connecticut will make progress in the fight against the opioid epidemic.
And officials, advocates, survivors and supporters must not let the broad attention to the epidemic be only on one day a year.
