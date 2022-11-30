We are grateful that Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders helped pass bipartisan legislation this week to protect same-sex marriages. Their “yea” votes were joined by 59 other senators, including 12 Republicans, to approve the Respect for Marriage Act. The final vote was 61-36 on Tuesday.
It ensures that same-sex and interracial marriages are enshrined in federal law. The House passed an earlier version of the Respect for Marriage Act with a strong bipartisan majority this summer. The amended Senate bill will now move back to the House for a final vote before heading to President Biden’s desk.
“Today, we became a slightly more perfect union by recognizing the sanctity of marriage between two individuals, regardless of gender or race,” Leahy said in a statement. “A decision such as who to spend your life with should not be determined by a state, local or federal government. It is regrettable that throughout our history, too many Americans have been denied the right to marry who they love based on their gender or race.”
Mary Bonauto, GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders' senior director of civil rights and legal strategies, said, “In a time of escalating attacks on our LGBTQ+ communities, it is also important to see our country come together to protect fundamental rights. ... As the votes in Congress attest, LGBTQ+ people belong and are part of our families, our communities, and our country. This is a critical victory on the road to the day when all people are fully protected from discrimination and have the freedom to make decisions about their lives and families.”
Leahy's release reminds us that “Vermont is no stranger to making history. Vermont has been a pioneer in the movement for LGBTQ rights. In 2000, Vermont became the first state to introduce civil unions and the first to offer a civil union status encompassing the same legal rights and responsibilities as marriage. The state again made history in 2009 when it was the first state to allow same-sex marriage without being required to do so through a court decision. Just last year, I was so proud when former Vermont Supreme Court Justice Beth Robinson became the first openly gay woman to ascend to our federal circuit courts, on the Second Circuit.”
It is worth noting, the Rutland Herald — through the leadership of then-editorial page editor David Moats — won the Pulitzer Prize in 2001 for its editorials in support of same-sex marriage.
“Over the years, I have heard from Vermonters, colleagues, my staff, friends and family on this issue. They have told me what I already know from my marriage to Marcelle. The right to marriage — the right to love someone and build a life with them — should be equally available to all Americans,” Leahy noted.
The vote would suggest Democrats are moving quickly, while the party still holds the majority in both chambers of Congress. However, on this issue, the vote was not a total surprise to some.
Washington Post columnist Philip Bump, in a column Wednesday, noted that “same-sex marriage is one of the more remarkable examples of how politics can shift rapidly. A decade ago, views of allowing same-sex couples to wed were evenly split; nearly every state banned legal recognition for same-sex unions.”
He goes on: “Attitudes shifted quickly after that. Support for same-sex marriage grew, and in June 2015, the Supreme Court ordered that same-sex unions be granted the same protections as marriages between men and women. Opposition largely collapsed. The issue had been settled. … And yet. The Senate held a vote earlier this month considering whether to advance federal legislation protecting same-sex marriage in the event that the Supreme Court — after having rescinded its decision in Roe v. Wade — decided to unwind its protections of those unions. While 12 Republican senators joined the Democratic majority in advancing the bill, 37 Republicans voted to oppose moving ahead on the measure. When the final bill was passed on Tuesday, the split within the GOP was essentially the same. (Thirty-six GOP senators voted against it.)”
President Joe Biden praised this week's bipartisan vote and said he will sign the bill “promptly and proudly” if it is passed by the House. He said it will ensure that LGBTQ youth “will grow up knowing that they, too, can lead full, happy lives and build families of their own.”
Among Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents, four in five support same-sex marriage, according to Bump. Among Republicans, it’s just over half — and among strong Republicans, only two in five support same-sex marriage, he wrote.
According to published reports, just before passage, Maine Sen. Susan Collins thanked her fellow Republicans who supported the bill. “I know it has not been easy, but they have done the right thing.”
The arc of the LBGTQ-plus movement continues, and it gives us hope that as a society, we are — too slowly but moving nonetheless — toward more acceptance, tolerance and equity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.