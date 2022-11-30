We are grateful that Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders helped pass bipartisan legislation this week to protect same-sex marriages. Their “yea” votes were joined by 59 other senators, including 12 Republicans, to approve the Respect for Marriage Act. The final vote was 61-36 on Tuesday.

It ensures that same-sex and interracial marriages are enshrined in federal law. The House passed an earlier version of the Respect for Marriage Act with a strong bipartisan majority this summer. The amended Senate bill will now move back to the House for a final vote before heading to President Biden’s desk.

