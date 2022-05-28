This weekend we remember those who have fallen while serving our country. The holiday, originally known as Decoration Day, started after the Civil War to honor the Union and Confederate dead.
It is intended to be a day for reflection and appreciation for those who made a commitment and sacrifice to the principles are country was founded on. It is not political, nor is it secular. It is duty.
For all intents and purposes, the meaning of the day has been lost. Once again, we can point to another example of how the fast pace of our lives, and what feels like a growing apathy toward tradition and national pride, has begun to erase another important piece of our American legacy.
Despite being called Memorial Day — obviously a remembrance — many Americans believe this day honors veterans. It does, of course, but these are the veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice. It is true, in cemeteries, we mark the graves with flags of all men and women who have served our nation. (It has become too hard to differentiate between those who died serving and those who have served.)
Once it had far more meaning.
Memorial Day used to be a solemn day of mourning, a sacred day of remembrance to honor those who paid the ultimate price for our freedoms. Businesses closed for the day. Towns held parades honoring the fallen, the parade routes often times ending at a local cemetery, where Memorial Day speeches were given and prayers offered up. People took the time that day to clean and decorate with flowers and flags the graves of those the fell in service to our country.
While some communities still honor those who have served and sacrificed, it is not done with the same pomp.
Far too few of us honor the tradition the same way. In fact, referring to it as a holiday probably contributes to the misnomer. The least we can do is honor — for a few hours — those who died defending our rights and freedoms.
The late Daniel Inouye, a U.S. senator and Medal of Honor recipient, spent much of his public service trying to educate and preserve the day. Before the Senate in 1999, Inouye said, “(I)n our effort to accommodate many Americans by making the last Monday in May, Memorial Day, we have lost sight of the significance of this day to our nation. Instead of using Memorial Day as a time to honor and reflect on the sacrifices made by Americans in combat, many Americans use the day as a celebration of the beginning of summer. My bill would restore Memorial Day to May 30 and authorize our flag to fly at half mast on that day.” One of the most powerful champions of the true meaning of the day was unable to change the tide and return the Memorial Day to its proper meaning and tone.
In the Cape Cod Times this week, columnist Cynthia Stead renews a plea to keep the day relevant, especially to younger Americans.
Stead writes that in May 1996, “the idea of the Moment of Remembrance was born when children touring Lafayette Park in Washington, D.C., were asked what Memorial Day meant and they responded, ‘That’s the day the pools open!’ That following year, on Memorial Day in 1997, ‘Taps’ was sounded at 3 p.m. in many locations and at events throughout America. The effort was repeated again in 1998 and 1999.”
She notes that in 2000, groups and individuals began a new tradition, asking all Americans to observe a National Moment of Remembrance — providing a moment, national and international for all Americans, to join in a symbolic act of unity at 3 p.m. (The time was chosen because “it is a time of day when most Americans are likely making the most of the freedoms we enjoy,” she writes.)
Then Stead concludes, “We bemoan the loss of cohesive national unity and purpose, while simultaneously expecting to have ceremonies celebrating that ideal to be more conveniently and easily celebrated, without any real inconvenience to ourselves or to our schedules. The rancor, tension, and simmering anger in our country approach that of the Reconstruction era when our armed fighting was over but our legal and commercial fighting was just beginning. Our institutions are under attack, while they also attack one another.”
She is not wrong. But how we act and choose not to remember is.
It is incumbent for us to know our history and heroes. We should retell their stories. Once upon a time, streets across Vermont and this nation were lined with mourners on Memorial Day. Black bands and veils were worn. There were crowds paying tribute.
For many tragedies, like what we have seen in the news during the last few weeks, we insist upon not forgetting. We put up shrines, ribbons, make buttons and even wristbands to remind us to be humble and not apathetic.
Make the time, and honor those who have served us.
