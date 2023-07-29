If you look at the calendar, this week marked the halfway point in the summer. And what a summer it has been. Old-timers will tell you, “This is the kind of summer I remember as a kid.” We doubt that. And, perhaps, moreover, we hope not.

This has been the hottest summer since we started keeping records.

