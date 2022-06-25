In this space, we will always present a shield in protection of the First Amendment.
One would not think that it would need protecting, and yet, it is constantly under attack — some citizens just choose to ignore it.
Len Niehoff, a professor of the First Amendment and media law at the University of Michigan Law School, and E. Thomas Sullivan, the president emeritus of the University of Vermont, have written a book together that examines one area of the unique amendment. In “Free Speech: From Core Values to Current Debates,” Sullivan and Niehoff explore the evolution of the free-speech doctrine and dissect some of the most famous challenges to date. Published by the Cambridge University Press, it is part history book, legal research and essay. Filled with footnotes, it also takes up such current day free speech concerns as: the internet, speech in public schools, hate speech, academic freedom and campaign finance regulation.
In effect, the authors have created a tool box of understanding for those willing to understand their right. That is the key: To fully appreciate the First Amendment, and specifically Freedom of Speech, one has to be willing to understand that we share different points of view.
“Even with this enhanced understanding, debates about free speech will not always leave us in satisfactory places,” they write. “It is certain that reasonable disagreements will remain. But it is equally certain that, without doing the hard work of seeking to understand the competing viewpoint, there is no rational hope of making whatever progress can be achieved.”
As a society, Americans spend an inordinate amount of time talking about our First Amendment rights. We thump our chests and say, we “have the right” to say whatever we want. And we do, often doubling down on our positions and, ultimately, shutting out conversation: “You are either with me or you are against me.”
That is not helpful, nor productive. It makes us uninformed.
Certainly, the First Amendment provides broad protection to speech. As the authors remind us: It safeguards speech that many people find offensive, dangerous, harmful or worthless.
But its protections are not absolute. For example, they explain, the First Amendment doesn’t shelter speech that is used to commit certain crimes, like extortion, blackmail or fraud. It doesn’t protect obscenity or threats, as the law defines them. It doesn’t prevent federal and state governments from adopting laws that punish discriminatory speech in the workplace.
Unsurprisingly, social media has given free speech a bad rap. The authors note that in modern society, people who have mistakenly thought that the First Amendment allows them to say whatever they want on social media have been sued for defamation or invasion of privacy. (Wait until you learn about Section 230.)
And then there are the arguments of censorship — a mantra we hear a lot in newspapers.
According to Niehoff, the First Amendment affords robust protection to the media and makes it difficult to sue over the content of a publication. And that’s just as it should be. As the Supreme Court has recognized, without such protection, outsized jury verdicts could chill the media and impede the free flow of information, Niehoff writes.
But even the highly protective First Amendment doctrine we have today doesn’t shield a media entity that knowingly and intentionally lies from being held responsible for doing so, he notes.
Same goes for governments making sweeping changes in policy. The First Amendment exists to protect private individuals and entities against government interference. It doesn’t prevent the government from deciding it wants to say something that differs from what was said before.
What Sullivan and Niehoff have done in meticulous detail, is explain what exactly that shield of protection is made of. Their analysis is not cliché, nor a jingoistic, star-spangled rant. This book is a thoughtful, well-researched examination of precisely why we need the First Amendment, and especially Freedom of Speech. (We, of course, think Freedom of the Press is right up there, too.)
In the end, it comes back to that willingness to participate, to understand, to seek out perspectives different from our own. That makes an informed citizenry. That is certainly worth defending.
The First Amendment states: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof, or abridging the freedom of speech; or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
