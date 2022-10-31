Last week, the Vermont Declaration of Inclusion initiative reached a milestone: more than 50% of Vermont residents now live in municipalities that have adopted a declaration of inclusion. That’s 73 towns and cities, comprising 334,963 Vermonters, that have each pledged to be welcoming communities where all who live and work there are treated fairly and equitably.

First adopted in the Town of Franklin in September 2020, the declarations have steadily spread across the state, along the way winning support from Gov. Phil Scott, who last year issued a “Proclamation of Inclusion,” establishing the second week of May as “Inclusion Week.”

